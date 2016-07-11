July 11, 2016

Satellite movie shows Tropical Cyclone Blas fading

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

This visible light image of the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Blas was taken from NOAA's GOES-West satellite on Monday, July 11, 2016, at 1200 UTC (8 a.m. EDT). Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

An animation of visible and infrared imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite from July 9 to July 11 shows Tropical Storm Blas weakening to a remnant followed by a strengthening Tropical Cyclone Celia.

The animation shows that Blas had weakened from a tropical storm to a by 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on Sunday, July 10, 2016. At that time, maximum sustained winds had decreased to near 35 mph (55 kph).NOAA manages the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, and NASA/NOAA's GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland uses the data from them to create images and animations.

By 11 a.m. EDT on July 10 Blas was considered a post-tropical storm. At that time, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Blas was located near 21.3 north latitude and 136.3 west longitude. The post-tropical cyclone was moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 kph).

By July 11, Blas' remnants were growing weaker and still moving in a westerly direction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The remnants are expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

This animation of visible and infrared imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite from July 9-11 shows Tropical Storm Blas weakening to a remnant (left) followed by a strengthening Tropical Cyclone Celia. TRT: 00:34 Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

