July 5, 2016

Tropical Storm Agatha creates July 4th weekend fireworks in Eastern Pacific

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of Agatha on July 3, 2016 when the storm's maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph. Credit: NASA

The first named tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season formed over the July 4th holiday weekend and by July 6 had weakened to a remnant low pressure area. NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible light image of the storm before the storm's big fireworks finale fizzled.

Agatha, which started out as Tropical Depression 2-E formed Friday, July 1 at 11 p.m. EDT. By 11 a.m. PDT (1500 UTC) on July 2, the depression strengthened into a about 775 miles (1,245 km) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

As Agatha neared peak intensity, NASA's Terra satellite flew overhead on July 3.The MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of Agatha on July 3, 2016 when the 's maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph (75 kph).The image showed strongest thunderstorms on the eastern side of the storm with a band of storms wrapping into the low-level center of circulation from the northwest.

At 11 p.m. EDT (0300 UTC), on July 4, Agatha became a remnant low pressure area. The center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Agatha was located near latitude 19.3 North, longitude 130.4 West. That's about 1,345 miles (2,160 km) west of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The post-tropical cyclone was moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 kph). Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) and weakening.

By July 5 at 0300 UTC (July 4 at 11 p.m. EDT) Agatha's remnants were located near 19.3 degrees north latitude and 130.4 degrees west longitude. Agatha continued to move west and is expected to dissipate like fading fireworks in a day or two.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

