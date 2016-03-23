March 23, 2016

Tinder looks to 'swipe' into presidential campaign

A new Tinder feature called &quot;Swipe the Vote&quot; asks users questions such as &quot;Keep same-sex marriage legal?&quot; an
A new Tinder feature called "Swipe the Vote" asks users questions such as "Keep same-sex marriage legal?" and "Drill for oil and gas in the US?" and matches users based on their answers

Tinder made a name for itself by getting users to "swipe" right or left to find a date. Now it wants to use that idea in the US presidential campaign.

The mobile dating app on Wednesday launched a feature called "Swipe the Vote" that allows users to respond to questions and find a political "match."

Questions include "Keep legal?" and "Drill for oil and gas in the US?" and users are asked to swipe right or left depending on their answer.

The feature, developed with the nonprofit group Rock the Vote, aims to boost among young Americans and help them learn more about key issues. Those who want more information can tap on a question and see the details.

"Once you've swiped through ten of the hottest issues, you'll be matched with the candidate who best matches your views," Tinder said on its blog.

"We'll also show you how you compare with other candidates, too! From there, you can share who you matched with on social and—most importantly—easily register to with Rock the Vote."

The launch comes as some grassroots political activists, notably young women, are reportedly using Tinder to send messages to their matches promoting candidates such as Democrat Bernie Sanders or Republican Marco Rubio, who has now suspended his campaign.

"We've been amazed by the amount of users expressing their political views with matches during this ," Tinder said on its blog.

"That's why we decided to build Swipe the Vote."

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Tinder looks to 'swipe' into presidential campaign (2016, March 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-tinder-swipe-presidential-campaign.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UK Tinder users urged to donate organs
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)