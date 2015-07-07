Tinder to verify dating profiles of celebs

Tinder will use the system employed by social networks like Facebook and Twitter, placing a check mark on the profiles of high-profile members

Tinder said Tuesday it would verify the profiles of public figures, celebrities and athletes for the smartphone-based dating service.

The fast-growing service, which allows smartphone users to swipe right or left to approve or reject a potential date, also said it makes some 26 million matches each day.

"Starting today, you may see a verified symbol on some profiles," the company said in a blog post.

"Now when notable public figures, celebrities and athletes appear in your recommendations, you'll know it's for real."

Tinder is breaking free as part of a spinoff announced last month by parent company IAC/InterActive Corp.

IAC said its board approved a plan to spin off its Match unit which includes the online services Match.com, Tinder, Meetic, OkCupid and OurTime, and which operates in some 200 markets worldwide.

IAC includes a range of online assets including About.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia and ShoeBuy.

