March 14, 2016

CCNY research team in molecular breakthrough

by City College of New York

Reducing a barrier that generally hinders the easy generation of new molecules, a team led by City College of New York chemist Mahesh K. Lakshman has devised a method to cleave generally inert bonds to allow the formation of new ones. The study is the cover story in the journal ACS Catalysis published by the American Chemical Society.

"Saturated carbon-hydrogen bonds in organic compounds are considered relatively inert and generally difficult to break in order to make other bonds, leading to new ," explained Lakshman, professor of chemistry in City College's Division of Science.

However, Lakshman and his colleagues demonstrated a method for accomplishing cleavage of carbon-hydrogen bonds and subsequent formation of carbon-nitrogen bonds.

Many of the ensuing new molecules bear structural similarities to the class of dideoxynucleosides, which are used as . "Thus, this research can provide more direct access to novel pharmaceutical entities," said Lakshman, whose research thrust is organic synthesis at the chemistry-biology interface.

More information: Manish K. Singh et al. Ruthenium-Catalyzed C–H Bond Activation Approach to Azolyl Aminals and Hemiaminal Ethers, Mechanistic Evaluations, and Isomer Interconversion, ACS Catalysis (2016). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.5b02603

Journal information: ACS Catalysis

Provided by City College of New York

Citation: CCNY research team in molecular breakthrough (2016, March 14) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-ccny-team-molecular-breakthrough.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

