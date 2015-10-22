October 22, 2015

Chemists invent 'tool' for assembling life molecules

by Anne Ju Manning, Colorado State University

Chemists invent ‘tool’ for assembling life molecules

Using a feedstock chemical as a starting material and a rhodium complex as a catalyst, CSU researchers can make pharmaceutical building blocks in one step.

Ask an organic chemist what the meaning of life is, and he or she will probably tell you it's the carbon-carbon bond.

Just about every biological molecule—the proteins and sugars that make up our cells, that make up us—is built on vast networks of these ubiquitous chemical bonds.

And almost every significant carbon-based biomolecule contains a nitrogen compound, or amine.

Achieving this carbon-nitrogen bond in the lab, though, is tricky business. Drug companies know it well; when synthesizing new chemicals for drug testing, they must first create the carbon-carbon bonds, and then introduce the nitrogen to make a molecule that will do something useful. It's a multi-step, expensive and complex process.

Colorado State University chemists have figured out how to do it in one step.

One reaction for precision chemistry

They've developed a process that, in the world of catalytic chemistry, achieves something remarkable: A single chemical reaction that couples two constituent chemicals into a , while simultaneously introducing a nitrogen component. They can control the reaction to make the nitrogen atoms go exactly where they want them to, making for precision chemistry that could revolutionize pharmaceutical and materials manufacturing.

The unprecedented achievement is detailed in the journal Nature, published Oct. 21. The work was led by organic chemist Tomislav Rovis, professor of chemistry in the College of Natural Sciences at CSU, and postdoctoral researcher Tiffany Piou, who designed all the and ran the experiments.

Their starting materials are oil refinery byproducts called olefins, or alkenes. They mixed in a specially engineered reagant, then used a complex based on the precious metal rhodium to reliably and specifically trigger the elusive carbon-nitrogen bonds.

Selecting single isomers

But the innovation of this new carboamination tool doesn't stop there. Chemistry happens in three dimensions, and molecules often assemble in different shapes, or isomers. Some of these isomers are mirror images, like right and left gloves, and though they're chemically identical, their functionalities are strikingly different. Being able to select for a single isomer is critical to safety and efficacy – so much so that the FDA mandates that only single-isomer drugs be marketed for human use.

Take thalidomide, infamous for causing severe birth defects when taken by pregnant women in the 1950s. Chemically, thalidomide comes in two mirror-image isomeric forms. One caused the defects, one didn't.

"For this reason, spatial display of groups in molecules is incredibly important," Rovis said. "Tiffany's finding gives us a leg up to do this in a carboamination reaction, by making the carbon carbon bond, and delivering the nitrogen selectively."

The researchers hope their approach, which they liken to a tool in a toolbox, can be polished, perfected and used widely to make organic chemistry easier, and applied to many different fields.

More information: Tiffany Piou et al. Rhodium-catalysed syn-carboamination of alkenes via a transient directing group, Nature (2015). DOI: 10.1038/nature15691

Journal information: Nature

Provided by Colorado State University

Citation: Chemists invent 'tool' for assembling life molecules (2015, October 22) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-chemists-tool-life-molecules.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Catalyst combining reactivity and selectivity could speed drug development
60 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

22 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)