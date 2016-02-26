February 26, 2016

Nissan suspends electric cars mobile app over hacking fears

Nissan's 'Leaf', the world's best selling electric car, has clocked up sales of more than 200,000 vehicles since its launch in 2
Nissan's 'Leaf', the world's best selling electric car, has clocked up sales of more than 200,000 vehicles since its launch in 2010

Nissan Motor said on Friday it has suspended a mobile phone application for a pair of electric vehicles, including the world's top seller, after finding it can be easily hacked.

Concerns over hacking consumer products have skyrocketed in recent years, due to the profusion of that means many functions and appliances can be controlled remotely via the Internet.

Nissan was forced to take its global website offline last month after it was brought down by an activist claiming to belong to the Anonymous collective in protest at Japanese whaling.

Japan's number two carmaker said the app, which controls the vehicles' air-conditioning systems, was currently unavailable but stressed no other "critical driving elements" were affected in the Leaf and eNV200 models.

"Drivers across the world can continue to use their cars safely and with total confidence," it added.

The Leaf, the world's best selling electric car, has clocked up sales of more than 200,000 vehicles since its launch in 2010.

Nissan suspended the app following an internal probe and said it aims to update and relaunch the application "very soon".

The automaker found the dedicated server for the app had a problem that meant the temperature control and other functions were accessible "via a non-secure route," it said.

"The only functions that are affected are those controlled via the –- all of which can still be used manually," Nissan said.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Nissan suspends electric cars mobile app over hacking fears (2016, February 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-nissan-electric-cars-mobile-app.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

CEO: Nissan will be ready with autonomous driving by 2020
235 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Best Point Gamma Source in MCNP simulation?

1 hour ago

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

10 hours ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)