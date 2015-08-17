August 17, 2015

Terra Satellite sees powerful storms ring Typhoon Atsani's eye

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Terra Satellite sees powerful storms ring Typhoon Atsani's eye
On Aug. 17 at 7:20 a.m. EDT the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured this infrared image strong storms (red and yellow) around Typhoon Atsani's center. Credit: NRL/NASA

Typhoon Atsani's eye was "ringed" or surrounded by powerful thunderstorms on August 17 when NASA's Terra satellite passed overhead.

Typhoon Atsani formed on August 14 as Tropical Depression 17W. By 2100 UTC (5 p.m. EDT) that day, 17W strengthened into a was named Atsani. On August 16 at 0900 UTC (5 a.m. EDT), Atsani strengthened into a typhoon.

On Aug. 17 at 7:20 a.m. EDT (11:20 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured an of strong thunderstorms around Typhoon Atsani's eye. The infrared imagery revealed very cold thunderstorm cloud tops with temperatures as cold as or colder than -63F/-53C. Cloud top temperatures that high indicate strong storms with the potential to drop heavy rainfall.

At 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT), on August 17, Typhoon Atsani had maximum sustained winds near 95 knots (109.3 mph/ 175.9 kph). It was centered near 15.0 North latitude and 158.0 East longitude, about 358 nautical miles (412 miles/663 km) north-northwest of Ujelang. Atsani was moving to the north-northwest at 6 knots (6.9 mph/11.1 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Atsani to move to the northwest and intensify up to 130 knots by August 20 before weakening again.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Terra Satellite sees powerful storms ring Typhoon Atsani's eye (2015, August 17) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-terra-satellite-powerful-storms-typhoon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's Terra satellite sees Molave regain tropical storm status
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)