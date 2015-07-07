July 7, 2015

NASA sees Typhoon Nangka strengthen

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Typhoon Nangka strengthen
The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared temperature data on Nangka on July 6 at 15:11 UTC (1:11 p.m. EDT). Purple areas indicate the coldest cloud tops and strongest thunderstorms within. Credit: NASA JPL, Ed Olsen

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Typhoon Nangka on July 6 and took an infrared look at the large storm as it strengthened from a tropical storm into a typhoon.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared temperature data on Nangka on July 6 at 15:11 UTC (1:11 p.m. EDT). The infrared data showed a large storm with the bulk of thunderstorms east of the low-level center. The 20 nautical-mile-wide (23 miles/37 km) eye of the storm is also visible on the image.

Fragmented bands of powerful thunderstorms surrounded the storm southwest of the center and east of the center. The coldest cloud top temperatures were near -81 Fahrenheit or -63 Celsius. Cloud top temperatures that cold are high into the troposphere and capable of generating heavy rain.

On July 7, regional warnings were in effect for several areas as Nangka continues moving through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. A watch is in effect for Agrihan, Pagan and Alamagan in the northern Marianas.

At 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) on July 7, Typhoon Nangka's maximum sustained winds were near 120 knots (138.1 mph/222.2 kph) and the continued to strengthen. Nangka was centered near 14.3 North latitude and 153.4 East longitude, about 496 nautical miles (570 miles/918 km) east of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Nangka was moving to the west-northwest at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast calls for Nangka to move west-northwest, while steadily intensifying. The system will strengthen to 140 knots (161 mph/259.3 kph) after today, beyond which it will start to weaken. At 140 knots, that would make Nangka a Category 5 typhoon on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale. Nangka is anticipated to turn to the north by July 12, when it is expected to be just south of Iwo To.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Typhoon Nangka strengthen (2015, July 7) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-nasa-typhoon-nangka.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees Nangka become a typhoon
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)