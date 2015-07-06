July 6, 2015

NASA sees Nangka become a typhoon

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Nangka become a typhoon
NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared temperature data on Nangka when it was a Tropical Storm on July 6 at 02:53 UTC (10:52 p.m. EDT on July 5). The strongest thunderstorms appear in purple. Credit: NASA JPL, Ed Olsen

Tropical Storm Nangka strengthened to a typhoon in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean just after NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead on July 6. Infrared data from the AIRS instrument showed very cold cloud top temperatures indicating strong thunderstorms within the tropical cyclone.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared temperature data on Nangka on July 6 at 02:53 UTC (10:52 p.m. EDT on July 5). The coldest thunderstorm cloud tops measured were near -81 Fahrenheit or -63 Celsius. Cloud top temperatures that cold are high into the troposphere and capable of generating heavy rain. The also showed that Nangka had a good circulation and appeared rounded on AIRS imagery.

At 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) on July 6, Typhoon Nangka was about 242 nautical miles (278 miles/448.2 km) northwest of Ujelang. It was centered near 12.2 North latitude and 157.7 East longitude.Nangka was moving to the west-northwest at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph).

Nangka had maximum sustained winds near 80 knots (92.0 mph/148.2 kph), up from 70 knots (80 mph/129 kph) just six hours before. Nangka was a tropical storm on July 5 before Aqua passed overhead.

As Nangka moves toward Micronesia and the Northern Marianas Islands, updated watches and warnings can be found on NOAA's National Weather Service page for Guam: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/pr/guam/.

Nangka will move west-northwest, while intensifying steadily. The system will strengthen to 110 knots after two days and maintain that strength as it moves toward the northern Marianas Islands.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Nangka become a typhoon (2015, July 6) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-nasa-nangka-typhoon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's infrared look at strengthening Typhoon Chan-Hom
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)