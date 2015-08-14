August 14, 2015

Aqua satellite sees birth of Tropical Depression 16W

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Aqua Satellite sees birth of Tropical Depression 16W
On Aug. 14 at 3:00 UTC the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured this visible image newborn Tropical Depression 16W in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NRL

Tropical Depression 16W came together in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean when NASA's Terra satellite passed overhead on August 14.

On Aug. 14 at 3:00 UTC (11:00 p.m. EDT, Aug. 13) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible image of newborn Tropical Depression 16W. The showed the bulk of clouds and showers pushed west of the center of circulation.

At 1500 UTC, Tropical Depression 16W had maximum sustained winds near 30 knots (35 mph/55 kph). It was centered near 12.4 North latitude and 149.8 East longitude, about 297 nautical miles east-southeast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. 16W was moving to the west at 5 knots (5.7 mph/9.2 kph) and is headed toward the Northern Marianas.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects 16W to intensify and reach typhoon strength while passing through the Marianas. As a result, a typhoon watch is in effect for Tinian and Saipan in the Marianas and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Guam and Rota.

The current forecast track would possibly take 16w through the Central Northern Marianas Islands north of Saipan on Monday, August 17.

For updated forecasts from the National Weather Service Office in Guam, visit: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/pr/guam/

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Aqua satellite sees birth of Tropical Depression 17W
