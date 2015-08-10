August 10, 2015

New hybrid microscope offers unparalleled capabilities

by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

New ORNL hybrid microscope offers unparalleled capabilities
A combination of carefully tuned mechanical and photonic excitations of the sample and probe allow for decoding of chemical and physical properties. Credit: ORNL

A microscope being developed at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory will allow scientists studying biological and synthetic materials to simultaneously observe chemical and physical properties on and beneath the surface.

The Hybrid Photonic Mode-Synthesizing Atomic Force Microscope is unique, according to principal investigator Ali Passian of ORNL's Quantum Information System group. As a hybrid, the instrument, described in a paper published in Nature Nanotechnology, combines the disciplines of nanospectroscopy and nanomechanical microscopy.

"Our microscope offers a noninvasive rapid method to explore materials simultaneously for their chemical and ," Passian said. "It allows researchers to study the surface and subsurface of synthetic and biological samples, which is a capability that until now didn't exist."

ORNL's instrument retains all of the advantages of an while simultaneously offering the potential for discoveries through its high resolution and subsurface spectroscopic capabilities.

"The originality of the instrument and technique lies in its ability to provide information about a material's chemical composition in the broad infrared spectrum of the chemical composition while showing the morphology of a material's interior and exterior with nanoscale - a billionth of a meter - resolution," Passian said.

Researchers will be able to study samples ranging from engineered nanoparticles and nanostructures to naturally occurring biological polymers, tissues and plant cells.

The first application as part of DOE's BioEnergy Science Center was in the examination of walls under several treatments to provide submicron characterization. The plant cell wall is a layered nanostructure of biopolymers such as cellulose. Scientists want to convert such biopolymers to free the useful sugars and release energy.

An earlier instrument, also invented at ORNL, provided imaging of poplar cell wall structures that yielded unprecedented topological information, advancing fundamental research in sustainable biofuels.

Because of this new instrument's impressive capabilities, the researcher team envisions broad applications.

"An urgent need exists for new platforms that can tackle the challenges of subsurface and chemical characterization at the nanometer scale," said co-author Rubye Farahi. "Hybrid approaches such as ours bring together multiple capabilities, in this case, spectroscopy and high-resolution microscopy."

Looking inside, the hybrid microscope consists of a photonic module that is incorporated into a mode-synthesizing atomic force microscope. The modular aspect of the system makes it possible to accommodate various radiation sources such as tunable lasers and non-coherent monochromatic or polychromatic sources.

More information: Opto-nanomechanical spectroscopic material characterization, Nature Nanotechnology (2015) DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2015.168

Journal information: Nature Nanotechnology

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Citation: New hybrid microscope offers unparalleled capabilities (2015, August 10) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-ornl-hybrid-microscope-unparalleled-capabilities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New X-ray microscopy technology to 'see' both the chemical and physical aspects of materials
1284 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about selection rules in optical transitions

Sep 11, 2024

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)