July 23, 2015

SK Hynix Q2 profit misses analyst estimates as chip prices fall

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported a 65 percent on-year increase in second quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analyst estimates, as slowing demand for personal computers and smartphones dampened memory chip prices.

But its shares jumped more than five percent in early morning trade after the company announced a buyback of 22 million shares worth 859.1 billion won ($742 million).

SK Hynix—which is Apple's second largest chip supplier—is one of the world's largest makers of used for personal computers, servers and .

Net came to 1.1 trillion won (US$954 million) in the April-June period, up from 674 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The result fell short of the 1.16 trillion-won average of 23 analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose 18 percent on-year to 4.64 trillion won in the same period as operating profit surged 27 percent to 1.4 trillion won.

"A steep price decline of memory chips for personal computers was the biggest culprit," Jay Yoo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul, told Bloomberg before the earnings announcement.

"Demand for PCs will continue to remain tepid throughout the year," Yoo said.

Apple Inc., which is estimated to account for about nine percent of SK Hynix's total sales, reported sales of 47.5 million iPhones last quarter, missing analysts' estimates.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: SK Hynix Q2 profit misses analyst estimates as chip prices fall (2015, July 23) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-sk-hynix-q2-profit-analyst.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

SK Hynix Q1 net profit up 61 percent on-year
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)