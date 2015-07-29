Pandora rolls out Sponsored Listening for all brands

Pandora fans can now listen to a full hour of music uninterrupted by ads - if they agree to watch or interact with an advertisement first.

The streaming music company rolled out its Sponsored Listening feature to all advertisers Tuesday, giving companies the option to buy a video or interactive advertisement that can range from 15 seconds to 2 { minutes in length.

Once Pandora listeners watch or interact with the ad, the advertiser "sponsors" the next hour so the listener gets an hour of uninterrupted music.

The new feature applies to the free version of Pandora's music service. Those who pay a $4.99 per month subscription fee to Pandora's premium service can avoid ads altogether.

In a pilot of the Sponsored Listening feature, brands that took part were able to increase audience engagement - a key metric that advertisers seek because it means potential customers are actually viewing their ads, Pandora said in a prepared statement.

The Oakland, Calif.-based company reported a 12 percent increase in brand awareness and 30 percent jump in purchase intent for advertisers after they took part in Sponsored Listening.

The ad spots will include videos, slide shows that listeners can swipe through on their phones, and 360-degree-view interactive images.

Companies such as Corona Extra, Gatorade, Truth and Yuengling are among the first advertisers to sign on to the new feature.

