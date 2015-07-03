July 3, 2015

The bioprinted 'play dough' capable of cell and protein transfer

by Institute of Physics

The bioprinted 'play dough' capable of cell and protein transfer
Sepresentative images of constructs produced via bioprinting of PLGA-PEG microparticles suspended in 3% medium viscosity CMC at a 1.4:1 (v:w) ratio of aqueous carrier to solid. Images are shown of constructs both before (left) and after (right) 24 hsintering. Scale bars represent 2 mm. Credit: © IOP Publishing. Reproduced with permission. All rights reserved.

Scientists have developed a new technique allowing the bioprinting at ambient temperatures of a strong paste similar to 'play dough' capable of incorporating protein-releasing microspheres.

The scientists demonstrated that the bioprinted material, in the form of a micro-particle paste capable of being injected via a syringe, could sustain stresses and strains similar to cancellous - the 'spongy' typically found at the end of long bones.

This work, published today (3 July 2015) in the journal Biofabrication, suggests that bioprinting at is a viable route to the production of materials for which would allow the inclusion of cells and proteins capable of accelerating the healing of large fractures.

"Bioprinting is a hot research area in tissue engineering," explains Dr Jing Yang, of the University of Nottingham, a lead author on the paper. "However it usually requires a printing environment that isn't compatible with living cells - and those materials that are compatible with living cells usually don't have sufficient mechanical properties for certain applications."

"Initially we're targeting the of this material as injectable bone defect filler," continues Dr Yang, "but we've postulated that its properties would make it highly suitable for use as a scaffold to reconstruct larger shapes, which could help with more complicated reconstructions - such as nasal reconstruction."

Typically, bioprinting techniques involve high temperature processes, or the application of ultraviolet light or organic solvents, all of which prevent the incorporation of and therapeutic biomolecules during the fabrication process.

This technique involved blending poly(L-lactic-co-glycolic acid) and polyethylene glycol with carrier fluids at room temperature to form a micro-particulate extrudable paste that can be formed to desired shapes. These pastes were incubated at 37 °C to form porous solid constructs. The next steps of the process will be to apply this process in a clinical application.

More information: 'Cell and protein compatible 3D bioprinting of mechanically strong constructs for bone repair' Biofabrication 7 035004, 3 July 2015. iopscience.iop.org/1758-5090/7/3/035004

Journal information: Biofabrication

Provided by Institute of Physics

Citation: The bioprinted 'play dough' capable of cell and protein transfer (2015, July 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-bioprinted-dough-capable-cell-protein.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

JDR articles explore 3-D printing for oral and dental tissue engineering
1363 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

16 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)