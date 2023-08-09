Biofabrication is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering research that leads to the fabrication of advanced biological models, medical therapeutic products, and non-medical biological systems. The editor-in-chief is Wei Sun ( Drexel University).
The journal is abstracted and indexed in:
According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 1.857.
- Publisher
- Institute of Physics IOP Publishing
- Country
- United Kingdom
- History
- 2009-present
- Website
- http://iopscience.iop.org/1758-5090/
- Impact factor
-
1.857
(2010)
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA