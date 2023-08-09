Biofabrication is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering research that leads to the fabrication of advanced biological models, medical therapeutic products, and non-medical biological systems. The editor-in-chief is Wei Sun ( Drexel University). The journal is abstracted and indexed in: According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 1.857.

Publisher Institute of Physics IOP Publishing Country United Kingdom History 2009-present Website http://iopscience.iop.org/1758-5090/ Impact factor 1.857 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA