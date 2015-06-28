June 28, 2015

Germany's oldest remaining nuclear plant shuts down

Germany's oldest remaining nuclear plant shuts down
In this May 27, 2015 file photo a catholic church is pictured next to the nuclear power plant in Grafenheinfeld, southern Germany. Bavaria's environment ministry said Sunday, June 28, 2015, Germany's oldest remaining nuclear reactor has been shut down, part of a move initiated four years ago to switch off all its nuclear plants by 2022. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP, File)

Germany's oldest remaining nuclear reactor has been shut down, part of a move initiated four years ago to switch off all its nuclear plants by the end of 2022.

The Grafenrheinfeld reactor in the southern state of Bavaria was taken offline as scheduled overnight, authorities and operator E.ON said Sunday.

Grafenrheinfeld went into service in 1981. It is the first reactor to close since Germany switched off the oldest eight of its 17 nuclear reactors in 2011, just after Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

The next to close will be one of two reactors at the Gundremmingen plant in Bavaria, which is set to shut by the end of 2017. The rest will be closed by the end of 2022.

Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said the Grafenrheinfeld shutdown is "a visible signal that the nuclear exit is moving forward."

"Every nuclear power station that goes offline reduces the so-called residual risk that is linked to the use of nuclear power plants and moves us a step forward in the reorganization of our energy supply," she said.

Germany's oldest remaining nuclear plant shuts down
This April 23, 2015 file photo shows an aerial view of the nuclear power plant in Grafenheinfeld, southern Germany. Bavaria's environment ministry said Sunday, June 28, 2015, Germany's oldest remaining nuclear reactor has been shut down, part of a move initiated four years ago to switch off all its nuclear plants by 2022. (Rene Ruprecht/dpa via AP, File)

Germany aims to generate 80 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2050.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Germany's oldest remaining nuclear plant shuts down (2015, June 28) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-germany-oldest-nuclear.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

German cabinet passes nuclear exit bill
65 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

1 hour ago

Best Point Gamma Source in MCNP simulation?

2 hours ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (4)