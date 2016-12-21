Rudolph's antlers inspire next generation of unbreakable materials

December 19, 2016
Rudolph's antlers inspire next generation of unbreakable materials
Dark brown fallow deer (buck) with big antlers is shown. Credit: Wikipedia commons

Scientists from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) have discovered the secret behind the toughness of deer antlers and how they can resist breaking during fights.

The team looked at the antler structure at the 'nano-level', which is incredibly small, almost one thousandth of the thickness of a hair strand, and were able to identify the mechanisms at work, using state-of-the-art computer modelling and x-ray techniques.

First author Paolino De Falco from QMUL's School of Engineering and Materials Science said: "The fibrils that make up the antler are staggered rather than in line with each other. This allows them to absorb the energy from the impact of a clash during a fight."

The research, published today in the journal ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering, provides new insights and fills a previous gap in the area of structural modelling of bone. It also opens up possibilities for the creation of a new generation of that can resist damage.

Co-author Dr Ettore Barbieri, also from QMUL's School of Engineering and Materials Science, said: "Our next step is to create a 3D printed model with fibres arranged in staggered configuration and linked by an elastic interface.

The aim is to prove that - where a prototype can be created a layer at a time - can be used to create damage resistant composite material."

Rudolph's antlers inspire next generation of unbreakable materials
(a) Staggered fibrillar configuration and damageable mode II interface are responsible for hysteretic stress strain curve and heterogeneous fibrillar deformation. (b) The inclusion of staggered configuration and undamageable interface leads to hysteresis and homogeneous fibril deformation. (c) Aligned fibrillar configuration and no interface lead to no hysteresis and homogeneous fibril deformation. Credit: QMUL

Explore further: Scientists discover mechanisms of shape-shifting sea cucumbers

More information: 'Staggered fibrils and damageable interfaces lead concurrently and independently to hysteretic energy absorption and inhomogeneous strain fields in cyclically loaded antler bone' by P. De Falco, E. Barbieri, N. Pugno, and H. S. Gupta is published in the journal ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering on 19th December 2016. DOI: 10.1021/acsbiomaterials.6b00637

Related Stories

New generation of synthetic bone grafts created

December 17, 2015

Scientists led by Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) have developed a new type of synthetic bone graft that boosts the body's own ability to regenerate bone tissue and could produce better outcomes for patients.

Saturn's gravity uncovered by satellite images

November 21, 2016

Scientists from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) are part of an international team that has discovered minute fluctuations in Saturn's gravitational field using several thousand images of the planet's moons obtained ...

Can computers do magic?

June 10, 2016

Magicians could join composers and artists in finding new ideas for their performances by using computers to create new magic effects, according to computer scientists at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

Recommended for you

Know thy enemy: Kill MRSA with tailored chemistry

December 22, 2016

University of Connecticut medicinal chemists have developed experimental antibiotics that kill MRSA, a common and often deadly bacteria that causes skin, lung, and heart infections. The success is due to their strategy, which ...

Inside the world of cell signaling: A G-protein breakthrough

December 21, 2016

Scientists from the UNC School of Medicine have developed a new tool for studying a key process in cells called G-protein signaling, which plays a central role in the normal functioning of cells and can go awry to cause severe ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.