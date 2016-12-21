Researchers create new way to trap dangerous gases

December 13, 2016
Researchers create new way to trap dangerous gases
Dr. Kui Tan, a research scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas, recently published a study in the journal Nature Communications that explained a process he discovered that traps potentially harmful emissions within microscopic structures called MOFs. Credit: University of Texas at Dallas

A team of researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas has developed a novel method for trapping potentially harmful gases within microscopic organo-metallic structures.

These , or MOFs, are made of different building blocks composed of metal ion centers and organic linker molecules. Together they form a honeycomb-like structure that can trap gases within each comb, or pore.

The tiny nano-scale structures also have the potential to trap various emissions from things as immense as coal factories and as small as cars and trucks. However, there are some molecules that are simply too weakly adsorbed to remain contained within the MOF scaffolding. Adsorption describes how an extremely thin layer of molecules (as of gases, solutes or liquids) can cling to the surfaces of solid bodies or liquids.

"These structures have the ability to store gases, but some gases are too weakly bound and cannot be trapped for any substantial length of time," said Dr. Kui Tan, a research scientist in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at UT Dallas and lead author of the study published online Dec. 13 in Nature Communications.

After studying this problem, Tan decided to try to introduce a molecule that can cap the outer surface of each MOF crystal in the same way bees seal their honeycombs with wax to keep the honey from spilling out.

In this case, Tan introduced vapors of a molecule called ethylenediamine, or EDA, that created a monolayer, effectively sealing the MOF "honeycomb" and trapping gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide within.

This monolayer is less than 1 nanometer in thickness, or less than half the size of a single strand of DNA.

To quantify how much gas was trapped and remained in the EDA-capped MOF structures, Tan and his team used time-resolved, in-situ infrared spectroscopy, testing the efficiency of this molecular "cork" to trap weakly adsorbed gases.

The presence of the gas molecules adsorbed in the MOF was displayed on a nearby computer screen as inverted peaks, which revealed that EDA vapor was able to effectively retain the greenhouse gas for up to a day.

"Potential applications of this finding could include storage and release of hydrogen or natural gas to run your car, or in industrial uses where the frameworks could trap and separate dangerous to keep them from entering the atmosphere," Tan said.

As an added discovery, Tan found that a mild exposure to water vapor would disrupt the monolayer, penetrate the framework and fully release the entrapped vapors at room temperature. Such selectivity of the EDA membrane opens up new options for managing gas emissions, he said.

"The idea of using EDA as a cap came from Kui who proceeded to do an enormous amount of work to demonstrate this new concept, with critical theoretical input from our collaborators at Wake Forest University," said Dr. Yves Chabal, head of the and engineering department in the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science and senior author of the paper.

Explore further: New heights reached for solids that capture carbon dioxide at low concentrations in gas mixtures

More information: Kui Tan et al, Trapping gases in metal-organic frameworks with a selective surface molecular barrier layer, Nature Communications (2016). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13871

Related Stories

Carbon sponge could soak up coal emissions

February 12, 2013

Emissions from coal power stations could be drastically reduced by a new, energy-efficient material that adsorbs large amounts of carbon dioxide, then releases it when exposed to sunlight.

Recommended for you

Know thy enemy: Kill MRSA with tailored chemistry

December 22, 2016

University of Connecticut medicinal chemists have developed experimental antibiotics that kill MRSA, a common and often deadly bacteria that causes skin, lung, and heart infections. The success is due to their strategy, which ...

Inside the world of cell signaling: A G-protein breakthrough

December 21, 2016

Scientists from the UNC School of Medicine have developed a new tool for studying a key process in cells called G-protein signaling, which plays a central role in the normal functioning of cells and can go awry to cause severe ...

Novel technique helps ID elusive molecules

December 21, 2016

Among the most important molecules in the living world are sugars or carbohydrates, which play a vital role in life processes. Sugars provide the main source of fuel for the body, protect muscles from damage and contribute ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

PPihkala
not rated yet Dec 15, 2016
Typically when hydrocarbons are burned there is also water as output. Therefore the usefulness of this in these cases is not that great.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.