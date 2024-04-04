The University of Texas at Dallas, (UTD) was established in 1969 as a public university research institution. UTD is its brief 40-year history has distinguished itself in the field of mathematics, natural science, computer science, engineering science and cognitive science. The Alan G. MacDiamid NanoTech Research Institute, named after the Nobel Prize winner has achieved success in its carbon nanotube yarns and other breakthrough discoveries. Research in Space Science at UTD is respected among scientists world-wide. As an example, the center designed the mass spectrometer for the Phoenix Mars Lander.

