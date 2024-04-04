The University of Texas at Dallas, (UTD) was established in 1969 as a public university research institution. UTD is its brief 40-year history has distinguished itself in the field of mathematics, natural science, computer science, engineering science and cognitive science. The Alan G. MacDiamid NanoTech Research Institute, named after the Nobel Prize winner has achieved success in its carbon nanotube yarns and other breakthrough discoveries. Research in Space Science at UTD is respected among scientists world-wide. As an example, the center designed the mass spectrometer for the Phoenix Mars Lander.

Team creates synthetic enzymes to unravel molecular mysteries

A University of Texas at Dallas bioengineer has developed synthetic enzymes that can control the behavior of the signaling protein Vg1, which plays a key role in the development of muscle, bone, and blood in vertebrate embryos.

Biotechnology

Nov 9, 2023

Researchers' sweeping discovery shows how kidney cells self-renew

University of Texas at Dallas scientists have discovered a previously unknown "housekeeping" process in kidney cells that ejects unwanted content, resulting in cells that rejuvenate themselves and remain functioning and healthy.

Bio & Medicine

Jul 13, 2023

Biologists' mapping method illustrates paths to new proteins

Scientists at The University of Texas at Dallas are using machine learning to study proteins—the molecules that carry out essential life functions—in a way that could impact protein engineering, human health and the evolutionary ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 10, 2023

Physicists' 2D crystals show promise for advanced electronics

A team of researchers, led by University of Texas at Dallas scientists, has developed a new technique to grow exceptionally large, high-quality crystals that could help make advanced electronics, such as spintronic and magnetic ...

Nanophysics

Apr 27, 2023

Math approach may make drug discovery more effective, efficient

Researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. have devised a computer-based platform for drug discovery that could make the process more effective, more efficient and less costly.

Analytical Chemistry

Nov 28, 2022

