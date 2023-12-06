The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center or UT Southwestern Medical Center is located in Dallas, Texas. UT Southwestern was founded in 1943. Since its inception UT Southwestern has become one of the most outstanding medical centers in the U.S. Four Nobel Laureates are on staff as faculty, 16 members of the Institute of Medicine and 15 members of the National Academy of Science. The University is ranked in the very top for medical school education, patient care and medical research in the U.S.

