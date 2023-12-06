The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center or UT Southwestern Medical Center is located in Dallas, Texas. UT Southwestern was founded in 1943. Since its inception UT Southwestern has become one of the most outstanding medical centers in the U.S. Four Nobel Laureates are on staff as faculty, 16 members of the Institute of Medicine and 15 members of the National Academy of Science. The University is ranked in the very top for medical school education, patient care and medical research in the U.S.

Study identifies characteristics specific to human brains

Researchers led by a team at UT Southwestern Medical Center have identified cellular and molecular features of the brain that set modern humans apart from their closest primate relatives and ancient human ancestors. The findings, ...

Evolution

Aug 10, 2023

Researchers identify key player in cellular response to stress

An enzyme called Fic, whose biochemical role was discovered at UT Southwestern more than a dozen years ago, appears to play a crucial part in guiding the cellular response to stress, a new study suggests. The findings, published ...

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 3, 2022

