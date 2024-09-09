September 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

How much do vegan diets improve the health of dogs?

by Griffith University

How much do vegan diets improve the health of dogs?
Credit: Andrew Knight/MAD Ideas, CC-BY 4.0; From Heliyon (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e35578

Pet food consumes at least 9% of all livestock globally, rising to 20% in nations such as the U.S. with high pet ownership. The environmental benefits of vegan pet diets were recently found to be game-changingly large. Most of these relate to dog food. But can dogs be healthy without consuming meat?

Dogs are biologically omnivores, and many companies now produce vegan using plant, mineral and synthetic ingredients to supply all necessary nutrients. By 2024, 10 scientific studies had demonstrated good health outcomes in fed vegan or , and the British Veterinary Association had endorsed nutritionally sound vegan dog diets.

Yet no studies had calculated the size of the health benefits that might occur for average dogs, after controlling for age, sex, neutering status, breed size and exercise level—all factors that can affect dog health.

Now, veterinary Professor Andrew Knight and two colleagues have published the first study to control for all of these factors. After analyzing health outcomes for 2,536 dogs, including 336 fed a for at least one year, they found decreases in the occurrences of seven general indicators of illness.

The study, "Vegan versus meat-based dog food: Guardian-reported health outcomes in 2,536 dogs, after controlling for canine demographic factors," has been published in Heliyon.

The researchers found that dogs fed vegan diets were less likely to need medication, medical diets or unusually high numbers of veterinary visits, were more likely to be assessed as healthy by dog owners and their veterinarians, had lower rates of illness, and fewer cases of health disorders when they were unwell. Reductions ranged from 14%–51% for average dogs, compared to dogs fed conventional meat-based diets.

All of these differences were statistically significant, meaning they almost certainly reflected true differences rather than random variation. Additionally, the odds of suffering from six specific health disorders fell by 50%–61% compared to dogs fed conventional meat. These included some of the most common health disorders in dogs: problems with , ears, and the musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal system—which can cause conditions such as lameness and diarrhea.

Among the 22 most common health disorders found in a 2022 study of the same dogs, 11 were most common in dogs fed conventional meat, eight in dogs fed raw meat, and three most common in dogs fed vegan diets. Of dogs fed conventional meat, 49% were unwell, compared to 43% fed raw , and 36% fed vegan diets.

"Dogs fed vegan diets clearly had the best in this very large-scale study, and these results are consistent with prior studies in this field," Professor Knight said.

"Nutritionally sound vegan diets offer extremely large environmental benefits, so this is very good news for dog owners who want to protect the environment while also maximizing their dogs' health. However, care should always be taken to ensure diets are nutritionally sound, by checking package labeling and purchasing from reputable companies."

More information: Andrew Knight et al, Vegan versus meat-based dog food: Guardian-reported health outcomes in 2,536 dogs, after controlling for canine demographic factors, Heliyon (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e35578

Journal information: Heliyon

Provided by Griffith University

Citation: How much do vegan diets improve the health of dogs? (2024, September 9) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-vegan-diets-health-dogs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Vegan diets for dogs may be linked with better health, and could be less hazardous, than meat-based diets
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

6 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

20 hours ago

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)