Griffith University is a public research university located in the southeastern region of the Australian state of Queensland. The university has five satellite campuses located in the Gold Coast, Logan City and in the Brisbane suburbs of Mount Gravatt, Nathan and South Bank. Current total enrollment is approximately 43,000 with 4,000 full-time equivalent staff. Griffith University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across ten discipline areas including Arts, Education, Business, Health, Law, Engineering, Information Technology, Environment, Music and Visual Arts.

Address Parklands Drive, Southport, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Website http://www.griffith.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Griffith_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

