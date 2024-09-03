Griffith University is a public research university located in the southeastern region of the Australian state of Queensland. The university has five satellite campuses located in the Gold Coast, Logan City and in the Brisbane suburbs of Mount Gravatt, Nathan and South Bank. Current total enrollment is approximately 43,000 with 4,000 full-time equivalent staff. Griffith University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across ten discipline areas including Arts, Education, Business, Health, Law, Engineering, Information Technology, Environment, Music and Visual Arts.

Address
Parklands Drive, Southport, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Website
http://www.griffith.edu.au/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Griffith_University

How much do vegan diets improve the health of dogs?

Pet food consumes at least 9% of all livestock globally, rising to 20% in nations such as the U.S. with high pet ownership. The environmental benefits of vegan pet diets were recently found to be game-changingly large. Most ...

Veterinary medicine

2 hours ago

0

1

Unplugged: Navigating the 'Right to Disconnect' in Australia

The "Right to Disconnect" legislation set to take effect across Australia on August 26, 2024, marks a significant shift in how we approach work-life balance and digital connectivity. This new law, aimed at protecting employees ...

Social Sciences

Aug 19, 2024

0

0

Generative AI in gifted education

Gifted learners often exhibit exceptional versatility and creativity in using resources to explore and develop their ideas, often in unconventional ways. Michelle recalls the day one of her gifted students, 12-year-old Mika, ...

Education

Aug 5, 2024

0

2

page 1 from 22