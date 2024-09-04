September 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Fetching in cats is more common than previously thought, researchers find

by Public Library of Science

cat with toy
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Although it is more common in dogs, 4 in 10 pet cats also choose to play fetch with their owners, report Mikel Delgado from Purdue University, US, and colleagues in PLOS ONE.

Dogs are well-known for playing fetch, but some cats also engage in fetching behavior. Fetching may have its roots in the natural behaviors of cats and dogs, but how it was shaped by into the playful actions we see in our pets today is unclear. Researchers analyzed data from online surveys of cat (Felis catus) and dog (Canis familiaris) owners conducted between 2015 and 2023, which included questions about the fetching behavior of their pets.

Among over 8,000 cat owners surveyed, 41% reported that their cat would sometimes, frequently or always retrieve toys or objects that they threw—significantly higher than previous estimates. They found that cats are more likely to display fetching behavior if they are generally more active and playful, and if they live indoors.

Although cats of all breeds sometimes engage in fetching, it is more common in Burmese, Siamese, and Tonkinese cats. These breeds originated from cats that were taken to the Far East early during cat domestication, making them genetically distinct from other cat breeds.

Of nearly 74,000 surveyed, 78% said that their dog would sometimes, frequently or always attempt to fetch sticks, balls or other objects. They found that dogs that fetch tend to also have a higher overall trainability score.

Fetching was reported for most dog breeds, but some are more likely than others to fetch, including Labrador and Golden Retrievers, Border Collies and English Cocker Spaniels. Dog breeds that were developed to herd livestock or as hunting companions are more likely to fetch than other breeds. In both cats and dogs, fetching behavior is less common in females, older animals, and individuals with health conditions.

The study is the first to estimate how common fetching behavior is in dogs. It also shows that fetching is more common in cats than previously thought. Although fetching shows many similarities to natural hunting behavior, the results suggest that it is more closely related to play than predation, the authors say. The domestication process selected for many juvenile behaviors to be retained into adulthood, and this might also have been the case for playful fetching behaviors that would have helped learn how to hunt.

The authors add, "Although cats and dogs are very different in many aspects of their behavior and in how they ended up being , we find it fascinating that so many of them share this very interesting behavior—fetching. We hope that our study will encourage further exploration of how fetching is related to play, hunting and social interactions in both and ."

More information: Mikel M. Delgado et al, Making fetch happen: Prevalence and characteristics of fetching behavior in owned domestic cats (Felis catus) and dogs (Canis familiaris), PLOS ONE (2024). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0309068

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science

Citation: Fetching in cats is more common than previously thought, researchers find (2024, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-cats-common-previously-thought.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Cats playing fetch: Research investigates how the game unfolds
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Aug 25, 2024

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

Aug 25, 2024

Therapeutic Interfering Particle

Aug 24, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)