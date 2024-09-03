September 3, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Mathematicians model a puzzling breakdown in cooperative behavior

by University of British Columbia

Mathematicians model a puzzling breakdown in cooperative behaviour
A model developed by evolutionary mathematicians in Canada and Europe shows that as cooperation becomes easier, it can unexpectedly break down. The researchers at the University of British Columbia and Hungarian Research Network used computational spatial models to arrange individuals from the two species on separate lattices facing one another. Credit: Christoph Hauert and György Szabó

Darwin was puzzled by cooperation in nature—it ran directly against natural selection and the notion of survival of the fittest. But over the past decades, evolutionary mathematicians have used game theory to better understand why mutual cooperation persists when evolution should favor self-serving cheaters.

At a basic level, cooperation flourishes when the costs to cooperation are low or the benefits large. When cooperation becomes too costly, it disappears—at least in the realm of pure mathematics. Symbiotic relationships between species—like those between pollinators and plants–are more complex, but follow similar patterns.

But new modeling published today in PNAS Nexus adds a wrinkle to that theory, indicating that between species may break down in situations where, theoretically at least, it should flourish.

"As we began to improve the conditions for cooperation in our model, the frequency of mutually beneficial behavior in both species increases, as expected," says Dr. Christoph Hauert, a mathematician at the University of British Columbia who studies evolutionary dynamics.

"But as the frequency of cooperation in our simulation gets higher—closer to 50%—suddenly there's a split. More cooperators pool in one species and fewer in the other—and this asymmetry continues to get stronger as the conditions for cooperation get more benign."

While this "symmetry breaking of cooperation" between two populations has been modeled by mathematicians before, this is the first model that enables individuals in each group to interact and join forces in a more natural way.

Dr. Hauert and colleague Dr. György Szabó from the Hungarian Research Network used computational spatial models to arrange individuals from the two species on separate lattices facing one another. This enables cooperators to form clusters and reduce their exposure to (and exploitation by) cheaters by more frequently interacting with other cooperators.

"Because we chose symmetric interactions, the level of cooperation is the same in both populations," says Dr. Hauert. "Clusters can still form and protect cooperators but now they need to be synchronized across lattices because that's where the interactions occur."

"The odd symmetry breaking in cooperation shows parallels to phase transitions in and highlights the success of approaches developed in statistical and ," says Dr. Szabó.

"At the same time the model sheds light on spikes in dramatic changes in behavior that can significantly affect the interactions in complex living systems."

More information: Christoph Hauert et al, Spontaneous symmetry breaking of cooperation between species, PNAS Nexus (2024). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae326

Journal information: PNAS Nexus

Provided by University of British Columbia

Citation: Mathematicians model a puzzling breakdown in cooperative behavior (2024, September 3) retrieved 3 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-mathematicians-puzzling-breakdown-cooperative-behavior.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Migration can promote or inhibit cooperation between individuals
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can Higher Degree Nested Radicals Be Simplified?

3 hours ago

Scalars, Vectors, Matrices,Tensors, Holors....

4 hours ago

Cartesian Space vs. Euclidean Space

20 hours ago

4th spatial dimension thought experiment

Sep 2, 2024

Question about the "Hat" tiling problem

Sep 1, 2024

Calculate distance between ends of a circle segment

Aug 30, 2024

More from General Math

Load comments (0)