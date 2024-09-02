September 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Creating an 'imprint' on a super photon

by University of Bonn

Researchers create an 'imprint' on a super photon
By creating indents on the reflective surfaces (shown on the left in an exaggerated form; the reflective surface is facing upwards), the researchers were able to imprint a structure onto the photon condensate (right). Credit: IAP / University of Bonn

Thousands of light particles can merge into a type of "super photon" under certain conditions. Researchers at the University of Bonn have now been able to use "tiny nano molds" to influence the design of this so-called Bose-Einstein condensate. This enables them to shape the speck of light into a simple lattice structure consisting of four points of light arranged in quadratic form.

Such structures could potentially be used in the future to make the exchange of information between multiple participants tap-proof. The results have now been published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

When a large number of are cooled to a very low temperature and simultaneously confined in a compact space, they suddenly become indistinguishable and behave like a single super . Physicists call this a Bose-Einstein condensate and it normally resembles a blurry speck of light.

"However, we have now managed to imprint a simple lattice structure on the condensate," says Andreas Redmann from the Institute of Applied Physics (IAP) at the University of Bonn.

The researchers at the IAP create super photons by filling a tiny container with a dye solution. The side walls of the container are reflective. If the dye molecules are excited with a laser, they produce photons that bounce back and forth between the . These light particles start off relatively warm. However, they repeatedly collide with the as they move between the reflective surfaces and cool down until they finally condense to form a super photon.

Unevenness on the reflective surfaces influences the design of the condensate

"The reflective surfaces are normally perfectly smooth," explains Redmann. "We decided to deliberately add small indents to them, which figuratively speaking provide more space for the light to collect in them." This effectively imprints a structure onto the condensate—almost like when you press a mold with one closed side downwards into a sandbox: If you lift it up again, you can still see the imprint of the mold in the sand.

"In this way, we have managed to create four regions where the condensate prefers to stay," says Redmann. It is as if you were to divide a bowl of water between four cups arranged in quadratic form.

In contrast to water, however, the super photon will not necessarily split into four smaller portions. If the cups are positioned closely enough together so that the light particles can pass quantum mechanically back and forth between them, it remains as one single condensate.

This property could be used, for example, to create so-called quantum entanglement. If the light in one cup changes its state, it will also impact the light in the other cups. This quantum physical correlation between the photons is a basic requirement for making the exchange of information—such as discussions or secret transactions—between several participants tap-proof.

"By deliberately changing the form of the reflective surfaces, it is theoretically possible to create Bose-Einstein condensates that are split between 20, 30 or even more lattice sites," explains Redmann.

"This would allow us to make the communication between lots of participants in a discussion tap-proof. Our study has shown for the first time how certain emission patterns can be deliberately created for use in a specific application. This makes the method extremely interesting for many different technological developments."

More information: Andreas Redmann et al, Bose-Einstein Condensation of Photons in a Four-Site Quantum Ring, Physical Review Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.093602. On arXiv: DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2312.14741

Journal information: Physical Review Letters , arXiv

Provided by University of Bonn

Citation: Creating an 'imprint' on a super photon (2024, September 2) retrieved 2 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-imprint-super-photon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Perturbations simplify the study of 'super photons'
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Aug 27, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)