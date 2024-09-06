The University of Bonn was established in 1818 in Bonn, Germany. Today, the university has more than 27,000 students. Among notable University of Bonn graduates are seven Nobel Laureates, Friedrich Nietzsche, Pope Benedict XVI, Joseph Schumpeter and more. The University of Bonn is noted for its medical genetics, mathematics, physics, chemical biology and neurosciences programs. The University of Bonn publishes its research highlights and abstracts on-line. The University of Bonn is respected world-wide for its research in the sciences.

University of Bonn

Researchers create a one-dimensional gas out of light

Physicists at the University of Bonn and the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RPTU) have created a one-dimensional gas out of light. This has enabled them to test theoretical predictions about the transition into this ...

Quantum Physics

Sep 6, 2024

Creating an 'imprint' on a super photon

Thousands of light particles can merge into a type of "super photon" under certain conditions. Researchers at the University of Bonn have now been able to use "tiny nano molds" to influence the design of this so-called Bose-Einstein ...

Condensed Matter

Sep 2, 2024

Farmland weeds can help combat pests

Leaving some weeds between crops can help to combat pests on agricultural land, according to a new study carried out by the University of Bonn. This step has particularly positive effects in combination with other measures: ...

Agriculture

Jun 25, 2024

Study shows plants restrict use of corrective 'Tipp-Ex proteins'

Plants have special corrective molecules at their disposal that can make retrospective modifications to copies of genes. However, it would appear that these "Tipp-Ex proteins" do not have permission to work in all areas of ...

Plants & Animals

May 17, 2024

