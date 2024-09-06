The University of Bonn was established in 1818 in Bonn, Germany. Today, the university has more than 27,000 students. Among notable University of Bonn graduates are seven Nobel Laureates, Friedrich Nietzsche, Pope Benedict XVI, Joseph Schumpeter and more. The University of Bonn is noted for its medical genetics, mathematics, physics, chemical biology and neurosciences programs. The University of Bonn publishes its research highlights and abstracts on-line. The University of Bonn is respected world-wide for its research in the sciences.

Address Abteilung 8.2 - Presse und Kommunikation Meinhard Heinze-Haus Poppelsdorfer Allee 49, 53115 Bonn Website https://www.uni-bonn.de/en Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Bonn

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

