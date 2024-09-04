September 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study highlights importance of social media influencers in information dissemination during mpox outbreak

by Meredith Bauer, University of Florida

man using smartphone
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A recent study shows social media influencers are more important than previously thought when it comes to getting out vital information in a crisis.

The study suggested partnerships that could improve between governments, non-profits and during crises.

The study, conducted by UF/IFAS assistant professor Kimberly Kay Wiley, a researcher in the family, youth and community sciences department, and Bridgewater State University associate professor Seth Meyer, shows how these groups can collaborate to effectively disseminate information and manage on social media.

"In this case, the informal public health authorities seem to be able to reach the at-risk audiences and build on the trust that they have in a way that the formal health authorities just weren't able to do," Wiley said. "There are strong opportunities here."

The study, titled "A Framework for Messy Communication: A Qualitative Study of Competing Voices of Authority on Social Media," explores social media communication during the 2022 mpox outbreak. It was published in Administrative Sciences.

By analyzing 1,392 social media posts from governments, non-profits and influencers across six platforms, the researchers identified how these groups could improve their reach and impact.

One of the central findings of the study is the importance of partnerships with non-traditional allies. Governments and non-profits can significantly enhance their communication efforts by partnering with influencers who are trusted by specific communities—in this case, the LGBTQIA+ community. This approach allows for a more targeted strategy to get the word out to hard-to-reach groups, particularly to isolated or minority groups that may be more vulnerable during crises.

Non-profits can tailor messages to address specific needs and concerns, while influencers, with their broad reach, trusted relationships with their followers and engaging content, can amplify these messages to a wider audience.

During the 2022 mpox outbreak, the study found, the most successful communication strategies were those that used partnerships to manage a rocky start. Initially, there was a vacuum of information from official sources such as governments, leading to confusion and misinformation.

However, as governments began to collaborate with influencers, the messaging became more organized and audience-specific. These findings highlight the need for proper planning and for groups to set up partnerships before a crisis happens.

The researchers also emphasized the importance of trust in these public-private partnerships. Influencers, in particular, must be selected based on their credibility and reliability to ensure that the information they disseminate is accurate and helpful. At the same time, influencers need the freedom to frame messaging for their audiences, even when it falls outside of a 's branded social media approach.

"Formal health authorities can step in with resources and evidence-based action steps, but influencer partnerships can reach specific communities with the right messaging and get right into their social media feeds," Wiley said.

More information: Seth J. Meyer et al, A Framework for Messy Communication: A Qualitative Study of Competing Voices of Authority on Social Media, Administrative Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.3390/admsci14070145

Provided by University of Florida

Citation: Study highlights importance of social media influencers in information dissemination during mpox outbreak (2024, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-highlights-importance-social-media-dissemination.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Micro-influencers play pivotal role in crises, study reveals
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are ABBA so popular?

3 hours ago

Definition of Maoil

10 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 2, 2024

Purpose of the Roman bronze dodecahedrons: are you convinced?

Sep 2, 2024

Talent Worthy of Wider Recognition

Sep 2, 2024

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

Sep 2, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)