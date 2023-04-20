Influencer emotional connection can affect purchasing decisions of social media followers

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Social media influencers can significantly nudge the purchasing decisions made by their followers through the emotional connection they create and the quality of information they provide, according to a study in the International Journal of Technology Marketing.

As more people turn to social media for recommendations and advice on the products and services they need, businesses must increasingly consider how best to use influencers to help them reach their target audiences and perhaps even open up new markets. The study by Juan Sebastián Roldan-Gallego of the Institución Universitaria Politécnico Grancolombiano, Javier A. Sánchez-Torres of the University of Medellín both in Medellín-Antioquia, Colombia, and Ana Argila-Irurita and Francisco-Javier Arroyo-Cañada of the University of Barcelona, Spain, has implications for technology marketing, as brands seek to capitalize on the influence of social media in the world of business.

Social media influencers are individuals with a large and loyal following on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Many have created a personal brand in a particular niche on social media and have gained a lot of traction and reach rather than starting out as de facto celebrities. Influencers are often young and attractive or have some unique selling point and appeal for their output. They can often drive public opinion among their followers through their behavior and updates. To be a true influencer it is common that their output reaches way beyond the core audience and "goes viral" on the internet spreading to people way beyond the influencer's usual reach.

Commonly, influencers focus on a particular niche or topic, such as beauty, fashion, fitness, or technology, and build a large following by creating engaging and entertaining content that resonates with the audience. Once they are perceived to have influence, they often collaborate with brands to promote products or services to their followers, earning a commission or fee in the process.

The influence of social media influencers has grown significantly in recent years, as more people turn to social media for product recommendations and advice. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the potential of influencers to reach and engage with their target audiences, making influencer marketing a popular and effective strategy in the world of technology marketing.

The team used the information acceptance model to analyze data from a survey of 381 social media users to investigate the impact of influencers on purchase intentions and actual purchases. The model homes in on attitudes, needs, credibility, and intentions, and was tested using structural equation modeling.

The analysis revealed that all factors in the information acceptance model are directly related to how influencers connect with their audience. Moreover, the researchers discovered that the emotional relationship between influencer and follower is critical to whether or not the follower accepts the information they provide.

