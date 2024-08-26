August 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study reveals bioactive power of a natural spearmint compound against weeds

by NanJing Agricultural University

From garden to gas chambers: the bioactive power of (-)-carvone against weeds
Response of microtubules to the essential oil of M. x piperita in Arabidopsis. Credit: Horticulture Research

A recent study reveals the natural compound (-)-carvone in spearmint as a potent and sustainable alternative to chemical herbicides. This research demonstrates how (-)-carvone targets and degrades microtubules in weeds, inducing cell death and inhibiting growth without harming the environment. The findings suggest a future where allelopathic plants offer eco-friendly solutions to weed management, supporting biodiversity and reducing the reliance on harmful chemicals in agriculture.

The quest for sustainable agricultural practices has led researchers to explore allelopathy, where plants release natural compounds to inhibit the growth of neighboring species. Traditional herbicides, though effective, often lack specificity and can harm non-target plants. In contrast, allelopathic compounds like (-)-carvone from spearmint offer a targeted approach. Based on these challenges, there is a pressing need to explore the mechanisms of these natural compounds to develop safer, more precise weed control methods that align with ecological preservation goals.

In a study published in Horticulture Research, a team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, in collaboration with the University of Strasbourg, examined the allelopathic properties of (-)-carvone, a compound found in spearmint. The research demonstrates how (-)-carvone disrupts the microtubules in root meristems, leading to programmed cell death in target plants like cress and poppy. The findings highlight the compound's potential as a specific bioherbicide, offering a new direction in that minimizes environmental impact.

The study investigates the allelopathic effects of (-)-carvone, revealing its capacity to target and disrupt microtubules within the root meristems of plants. Microtubules, crucial for and elongation, are dismantled upon exposure to (-)-carvone, particularly in the meristematic cells, where the process starts and then progresses through the elongation zone.

This targeted disruption triggers programmed , effectively halting the growth and germination of cress and poppy seeds. Unlike traditional herbicides that often exert non-specific toxicity, (-)-carvone operates via a , making it a promising candidate for a bioherbicide that could potentially reduce harm to non-target species.

The researchers utilized a root chip system to monitor this degradation in real time, providing clear evidence of the compound's specific action on plant microtubules. The study also compares the effects of (-)-carvone with (+)-menthofuran, another monoterpene, showing that (-)-carvone is significantly more effective, making it a prime candidate for further development in sustainable weed management.

Dr. Nathalie Hering, lead researcher from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, emphasizes, "Our findings with (-)-carvone present a groundbreaking approach to weed management. By specifically targeting the cytoskeleton of weed species, we can potentially develop bioherbicides that are both effective and environmentally friendly. This discovery opens new avenues for using natural compounds in sustainable agriculture, reducing our reliance on synthetic chemicals that often cause broader ecological harm."

The implications of this research are far-reaching, particularly in the field of sustainable agriculture. (-)-Carvone's ability to selectively target weed species without harming other plants could lead to the development of bioherbicides that align with ecological preservation goals. This approach not only addresses the growing concern over the of conventional herbicides but also supports biodiversity. The successful application of (-)-carvone as a bioherbicide could revolutionize management practices, offering a natural, effective alternative that minimizes ecological disruption.

More information: Nathalie Hering et al, Spearmint targets microtubules by (−)-carvone, Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae151

Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by NanJing Agricultural University

Citation: Study reveals bioactive power of a natural spearmint compound against weeds (2024, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-reveals-bioactive-power-natural-spearmint.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers propose method to manage the invasive weed congress grass
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Aug 25, 2024

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

Aug 25, 2024

Therapeutic Interfering Particle

Aug 24, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Aug 24, 2024

Homo Naledi: 5 Yr Update & New Findings (2021)

Aug 21, 2024

Hiking Illness Danger -- Rhabdomyolysis

Aug 18, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)