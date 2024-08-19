August 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Researchers develop nanoparticle array implantation for sensitive and reusable detection

by International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing

Nanoparticle array implantation for sensitive and reusable detection
By the polarization-modulated femtosecond laser-induced printing technique, the 100-nm-diameter gold particles are implant into the microchannels for in-situ Raman detection. Credit: Yongxiang Hu, Yu Zhou, Guohu Luo, Dege Li and Minni Qu.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) researchers have developed a highly sensitive and reusable surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) microfluidics system that has achieved a detection limit lower than 10 ppt (parts per trillion) of harmful substances.

The work, reported in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, could broaden the applications of ultrasensitive, effective, and low-cost microfluidic detection in biomedical diagnosis, environmental monitoring, and food safety.

Integrating into microfluidic chips with high accuracy and stability is the basis of highly sensitive and reusable sensing.

"How to assemble well-designed nanoparticles into microchannels is a critical problem," said Dr. Yongxiang Hu, first author of the paper and professor at SJTU's School of Mechanical Engineering.

"In most research, the SERS-active substrate is fabricated separately in advance and then integrated with , suffering from low fabrication efficiency and expensive costs. We need to find a fast and affordable technique. Here we are saying, why not implant nanoparticles into the microchannel directly?"

In recent years, direct femtosecond laser structuring has been used to develop many high-sensitive microfluidic SERS systems, offering various flexible SERS-active interface fabrication routes.

Nanoparticles can be synthesized in microchannels for SERS detection with resolution as low as 10-10 mol/L using laser-induced photoreduction. However, laser-reduced nanoparticles are susceptible to oxidization when exposed to air, which will affect their service lifetime. Moreover, the laser-fabricated structures are challenging to control in a uniform manner, limiting the improvement of sensitivity and reproducibility.

Using femtosecond laser-induced forward transfer (fs-LIFT) technology, the researchers implanted the nanoparticle in a square lattice with a uniform pitch of about 400 nm, achieving a mean deviation of only 3%. A remarkable electromagnetic field enhancement resulted in a detection limit lower than 10-11 mol/L. Furthermore, the fabricated array shows excellent reusability after several physical and chemical cleanings, because of the robust embedment of fs-LIFT-implanted nanoparticles.

Thanks to the high stability and sensitivity, the researchers used this method to fabricate a SERS microfluidic system and monitor the online oxidation reaction, which helps them infer the reaction path.

The researchers are continuing the work, hoping to improve the sensitivity further by reducing the particle size and arrangement pitch. They expect the technology to be used in biomedical detection for disease screening and diagnosis applications in the future.

More information: Yongxiang Hu et al, Femtosecond laser-induced nanoparticle implantation into flexible substrate for sensitive and reusable microfluidics SERS detection, International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing (2024). DOI: 10.1088/2631-7990/ad48e9

Provided by International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing

Citation: Researchers develop nanoparticle array implantation for sensitive and reusable detection (2024, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-nanoparticle-array-implantation-sensitive-reusable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Attomolar sensing: Fabrication of surface-enhanced Raman scattering substrate
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hiking Illness Danger -- Rhabdomyolysis

Aug 18, 2024

Toxic Chemicals Found on old books

Aug 18, 2024

Strategies and Tips for First Responders Interacting with Autism Spectrum Disorder Patients

Aug 16, 2024

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

Aug 16, 2024

Using Capsaicin to Get Really High

Aug 16, 2024

Therapeutic Interfering Particle

Aug 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)