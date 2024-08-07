August 7, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Nanomaterials may enhance plant tolerance to high soil salt levels

by Wiley

plant
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Soil salt concentrations above the optimal threshold for plant growth can threaten global food security by compromising agricultural productivity and crop quality. An analysis published in Physiologia Plantarum has examined the potential of nanomaterials—which have emerged over the past decade as a promising tool to mitigate such "salinity stress"—to address this challenge.

Nanomaterials, which are tiny natural or , can modulate a plant's response to salinity stress through various mechanisms, for example by affecting the expression of genes related to salt tolerance or by enhancing physiological processes such as antioxidant activities.

When investigators assessed 495 experiments from 70 publications related to how different interact with plants under salinity stress, they found that nanomaterials enhance plant performance and mitigate salinity stress when applied at lower dosages. At , however, nanomaterials are toxic to plants and may even worsen salinity stress.

Also, plant responses to nanomaterials vary across , plant families, and nanomaterial types.

"Our analysis revealed that plants respond more positively to nanomaterials under salt stress compared with non-stressed conditions, indicating the ameliorative role of nanomaterials," said corresponding author Damiano R. Kwaslema, MSc, of Sokoine University of Agriculture, in Tanzania. "These findings pave the way for considering nanomaterials as a future option for managing salinity stress."

More information: Meta-analysis of nanomaterials and plants interaction under salinity stress, Physiologia Plantarum (2024). DOI: 10.1111/ppl.14445

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Nanomaterials may enhance plant tolerance to high soil salt levels (2024, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-nanomaterials-tolerance-high-soil-salt.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

From greenhouse to desert: Ethylene receptor's role in rose salt tolerance
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)