August 7, 2024

What happens to the remains of neutron star mergers?

by US Department of Energy

What happens to the remains of neutron star mergers?
False color plot showing the density of the mass in the equatorial (bottom) and meridional, or "southern" (top) planes of a neutron star merger remnant about 100 milliseconds after the merger. Credit: David Radice

In the aftermath of a collision of neutron stars, a new celestial object called a remnant emerges, shrouded in mystery. Scientists are still unraveling its secrets, including whether it collapses into a black hole and how quickly this might happen.

Scientists at Pennsylvania State University have used supercomputer simulations with general-relativistic neutrino-radiation hydrodynamics to understand the internal structure of these neutron star merger remnants. They also studied how the remnant cools down by emitting neutrinos.

By observing when merge in space, scientists gain insights into how behaves under extreme conditions that cannot be replicated on Earth.

Nuclear matter is a hypothetical substance made up of protons and neutrons held together by the strong force. Of particular interest to scientists is whether the pressure from the strong force can stop from forming.

For the study published in The Astrophysical Journal, scientists used the available through the Department of Energy's National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, the Leibniz Supercomputing Center in (Germany), and the Institute for Computational and Data Science at Pennsylvania State University.

The researchers found that neutron star merger remnants consist of a central object endowed with most of the mass of the system, surrounded by a ring of hot matter in fast rotation that contains a small fraction of the mass but a large fraction of the angular momentum.

Unlike most stars, the inner remnant has a higher temperature on its surface than in its core, so convective plumes are not expected to form as the remnant cools down by emitting neutrinos.

This research is a starting point for identifying the astronomical signals that could help answer questions about neutron stars and black hole formation.

More information: David Radice et al, Ab-initio General-relativistic Neutrino-radiation Hydrodynamics Simulations of Long-lived Neutron Star Merger Remnants to Neutrino Cooling Timescales, The Astrophysical Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ad0235

Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by US Department of Energy

