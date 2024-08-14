Fracking frenzy in India: A water crisis in the making?

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Schematic flow of the argument. Credit: Environmental Law Review (2024). DOI: 10.1177/14614529241230680

India's plans to scale up fracking operations without robust regulations could spell disaster for the country's finely balanced water security, according to research from the University of Surrey.

The research is published in the journal Environmental Law Review.

India is positioning shale gas as a key transitional energy source and has announced 56 fracking projects across six states. Despite the promise of energy independence, Surrey's study raises alarm bells about the country's preparedness to handle the unique water risks posed by fracking.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves injecting high-pressure fluid into shale rock to release natural gas. This process has been controversial worldwide due to its significant environmental impacts, particularly on water resources. The study points out that India's regulatory framework for fracking is currently based on rules designed for conventional drilling processes, which do not adequately address the distinct challenges fracking presents.

Shashi Kant Yadav, lead author from the University's School of Law, which has a specialism in environmental regulatory issues, and his co-authors identified four key fracking-specific water (FSW) issues that need urgent attention:

Water contamination: Fracking fluids and the release of methane can contaminate groundwater supplies.

Water usage: Fracking operations consume vast amounts of water, which can deplete local water supplies.

Wastewater management: Handling and disposing of the contaminated water that returns to the surface is a complex challenge. </li<li>Water-induced seismicity: The injection of fracking fluids can trigger earthquakes.

Drawing parallels with the US shale industry, the study maps these four FSW issues to the regulatory responses observed in the US. It highlights the gaps and inefficiencies in the Indian context, emphasizing the need for a more stringent regulatory approach.

In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and various state-level bodies have put contrasting regulations in place—some of the US states mitigate the environmental impact of fracking, while others encourage its commercial scaling. Mitigation measures include monitoring of water quality, mandatory reporting of chemicals used in fracking fluids, and robust waste management protocols.

Researchers argue that India should adopt similar, if not more rigorous, measures to protect its more under-strain water resources.

Shashi Kant Yadav, lead author of the study from the University of Surrey, said, "Our research concludes with a stark warning: India must reassess the commercial scaling of fracking operations and conduct a thorough scientific inquiry into the potential impacts on water resources is conducted. Furthermore, our study calls for a re-examination of both federal and state-level regulations to ensure comprehensive coverage of all FSW issues.

"This study is a wake-up call for policymakers. The potential for a significant environmental crisis is real and imminent if proactive steps are not taken. As India marches towards its energy goals, the balance between energy security and water security must not be overlooked."

More information: Shashi Kant Yadav et al, Emerging regulatory gaps in fracking-specific water security issues in India: Lessons from the United States 'Shale Revolution', Environmental Law Review (2024). DOI: 10.1177/14614529241230680