August 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles

by Marcia Dunn

The supermoon appears behind the statue on Place de la République, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Paris. Credit: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Monday's supermoon is the first of four this year.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. A supermoon isn't bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

September's supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October's will be the year's closest approach, and November's will round out the year.

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon's constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    The supermoon rises behind the historical site of Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Amr Nabil
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    The super moon rises behind the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Leo Correa
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    A cable car heads toward Sugarloaf Mountain as the supermoon rises into the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Aug 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Bruna Prado
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    The sun sets as Shiite pilgrims march on their way to Karbala for Arbaeen in Babil, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Hadi Mizban
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    Residents watch the supermoon rise over the "Memorial JK," a monument in honor of the founder of Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    The super moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, south of Athens, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Michael Varaklas
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    The supermoon rises from behind a resident building in Berlin, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    A supermoon rises behind the Burj Khalifa, world's tallest tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    A blue supermoon rises over the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    A nearly full supermoon rises in the sky after rain in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Andy Wong
  • August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles
    The super moon rises in the clouds over St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles (2024, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-august-supermoon-lunar-spectacles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

