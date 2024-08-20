August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The supermoon appears behind the statue on Place de la République, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Paris. Credit: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Monday's supermoon is the first of four this year.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. A supermoon isn't bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

September's supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October's will be the year's closest approach, and November's will round out the year.

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon's constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

The supermoon rises behind the historical site of Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Amr Nabil

The super moon rises behind the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Leo Correa

A cable car heads toward Sugarloaf Mountain as the supermoon rises into the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Aug 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Bruna Prado

The sun sets as Shiite pilgrims march on their way to Karbala for Arbaeen in Babil, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

Residents watch the supermoon rise over the "Memorial JK," a monument in honor of the founder of Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

The super moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, south of Athens, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Michael Varaklas

The supermoon rises from behind a resident building in Berlin, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

A supermoon rises behind the Burj Khalifa, world's tallest tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

A blue supermoon rises over the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

A nearly full supermoon rises in the sky after rain in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Andy Wong

The super moon rises in the clouds over St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

