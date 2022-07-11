July 11, 2022

There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

By The Associated Press

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file

If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance.

This month's full is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, permitting.

One name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck moon"—a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the "Strawberry moon" because it's the at strawberry harvest time.

This animation features actual satellite images of the far side of the moon, illuminated by the sun, as it crosses between the DSCOVR spacecraft's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) and telescope, and the Earth -- one million miles away. Credit: NASA/GSFC

