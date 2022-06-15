June 15, 2022

Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/J. David Ake

From Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing, skygazers could enjoy a beautiful supermoon rise over the horizon in an impressive astronomic spectacle.

The appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange-colored as it lit skies around the globe.

It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth. It's also referred to as the "Strawberry Moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

In Frankfurt, it rose behind the German city's banking district's skyline, while in Beijing the 's roof decorations depicting sacred beasts were silhouetted in sharp black by the moon.

The moon also illuminated New York City's Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.

  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    Roof decorations on the corner tower at the Forbidden City depicting sacred beasts are silhouetted against a supermoon, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Beijing. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Credit: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    Sculptures of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral are silhouetted on the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Michael Probst
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Credit: AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    The full moon rises in the clouds over a church in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    The full moon rises over the cross of St. Joseph Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. . Credit: AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    The full moon rises between two towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Credit: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light, Monday, June 13, 2022, in York, Maine. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a Supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Michael Probst
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    People watch the rising moon Monday, June 13, 2022, in East Boston, Mass. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    The full moon rises over Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Daniel Cole
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    A seagull is silhouetted against a supermoon, in Rome, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
  • Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe
    A supermoon rises behind sculpture of Tomislav of Croatia, the first Croatian king, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Credit: AP Photo/Darko Bandic

