December 13, 2016

Chinese treated to clear views of another supermoon

A jet liner flies near the supermoon seen from Beijing, China, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The supermoon phenomenon which occurs when the moon reaches a point closer than usual, shone brightly Tuesday night in Beijing, as the smog that often blankets China's capital city and most of the industrial north in winter subsided for the evening. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Another supermoon has landed in the skies over China.

The moon shone brightly Tuesday night in Beijing, as the smog that often blankets China's capital and most of the industrial north in winter subsided for the evening.

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon, which follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth, reaches a point closer than usual. A supermoon occurred just last month, putting on a show for sky gazers worldwide.

Chinese astronomers expect that this supermoon will likely reach its closest point to China on Wednesday morning, but that the Tuesday night sky would provide a fine backdrop to view it.

The supermoon will be visible around the world, including the U.S. on Tuesday night.

    The supermoon is seen from Beijing, China, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The supermoon phenomenon which occurs when the moon reaches a point closer than usual, shone brightly Tuesday night in Beijing, as the smog that often blankets China's capital city and most of the industrial north in winter subsided for the evening. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
    The supermoon rises over Beijing, China, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The supermoon phenomenon which occurs when the moon reaches a point closer than usual, shone brightly Tuesday night in Beijing, as the smog that often blankets China's capital city and most of the industrial north in winter subsided for the evening. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
    The supermoon is hidden behind clouds as it rises over Beijing, China, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The supermoon phenomenon which occurs when the moon reaches a point closer than usual, shone brightly Tuesday night in Beijing, as the smog that often blankets China's capital city and most of the industrial north in winter subsided for the evening. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

