Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Did you catch the supermoon?

There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon.

The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck moon"—a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the "Strawberry moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

The full moon rises over Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

A bird passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”--a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

A plane passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”==a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

The full moon rises in the evening behind the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon is close to the earth, which is why it is called a supermoon. Credit: Robert Michael/dpa via AP

A supermoon rises over the Mediterranean Sea, in front of a residential compound, in the southern coastal city of Mersin, Turkey, Wednesdsay, July 13, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The full moon rises over the Mediterranean sea as people on a boat enjoy, in southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

The full moon rises over the Sforzesco Castle, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Numerous people stand on the Olympiaberg and look at the sunset or the moonrise in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The moon shows up in the night to Wednesday as a supermoon. In the south clouds have partly prevented the view of the moon. Credit: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

The full moon rises over the Statue of King Faisal I, in central Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

The Buck Supermoon rises behind lights near the town of Aegio, in the northern Peloponnese, Greece, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

