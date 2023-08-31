Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the globe

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

A peacock sits on a chimney as a nearly full moon rises behind it, in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August 30 will see the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. Credit: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

A rare blue supermoon—the closest full moon of the year—dazzled stargazers Wednesday night.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where skies were clear.

It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.

The moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to Earth: just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so. The Aug. 1 supermoon was more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) farther away.

If you missed it, it will be a long wait: The next blue supermoon isn't until 2037. But another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year.

The supermoon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

The August Super Blue Moon sets behind a historical building and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, as people walk in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Akıncı unmanned aerial craft passing in front of the Supermoon during a demonstration flight on the first day of Teknofest technology and aerospace festival in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea as a boat passes at Konnos bay near Ayia Napa and Protaras on the eastern part of the island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

The supermoon rises in the sky over the houses of Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Adel Hana

A supermoon rises over the Colosseum in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

The supermoon rises in the sky of Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Adel Hana

The supermoon rises behind Ayioi Anargiroi Orthodox church near Ayia Napa and Protaras in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

The full moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

The moon known as blue moon rises behind the small village of Ujue, northern Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A Supermoon is seen on the sky as a woman walks on the street, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August 30 sees the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. Credit: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

A rare Blue Supermoon rises over Lake Michigan as spectators watch from Chicago's 31st Street beach Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The full moon rises beyond a sign in the outfield during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The supermoon rises behind the Chlemoutsi medival castle in Kyllini, Peloponnese, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

The supermoon, blue moon, rises behind a thick layer of clouds near a statue of the angel Moroni perched atop The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kensington, Md. Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A supermoon rises over Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

A man watches from the upper deck of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the moon rises in the distance Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

People watch a supermoon rise above Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Armando Franca

The full moon rises beyond the Martyrs statue, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Hussein Malla

A blue supermoon rises between the Salesforce Tower and the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Eric Risberg

A super moon rises behind Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in New York. A rare blue supermoon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers Wednesday night. It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

