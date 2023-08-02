Photos: The first supermoon in August rises around the world

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan in this view from West Orange, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday. A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky. Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday.

A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.

The next one is on the night of Aug. 30. Because it's the second full moon in the same month, it will be what's called a blue moon.

The supermoon rises behind a minaret of a mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The supermoon rises above the Thomas Jefferson Memorial on the Tidal Basin in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A cable car moves towards Sugar Loaf mountain as a supermoon rises on the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

The supermoon rises behind a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou, outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

A woman stands with her child in front of a puddle on Tempelhofer Feld and watches the full moon in Berlin Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Credit: Carsten Koall/dpa via AP

The full moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The supermoon rises over the Al-Ahrar Bridge, in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The full moon rises over the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

The full moon passes behind the illuminated windows of a New York City skyscraper, Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2013. This is the first of two supermoons in August. A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth making it appear larger than normal. Credit: AP Photo/J. David Ake

The supermoon rises in the sky as ferries and cargo ships cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. Credit: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan as seen from West Orange, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The Supermoon rises over the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The supermoon rises behind an old army tank in the Judean Desert near the West Bank town of Jericho, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

A cable car moves towards the San Agustin neighborhood as a supermoon rises in the sky of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

Fans watch a supermoon over the Defensores del Chaco stadium during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paraguay's Libertad and Brazil's Fortaleza in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Jorge Saenz

A supermoon rises behind the Pyre of the Fatherland eternal flame, next to the Pantheon of the Republic in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

The supermoon rises behind Isle Au Haut in the distance, and North Haven Island, middle ground, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, as viewed from Camden, Maine. Credit: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

