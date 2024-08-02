August 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Advanced electrohydrodynamics pump model developed for ultra-compact gas lasers

by Liang Xu, Zhao Weiwei, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Advanced electrohydrodynamics pump model developed for ultra-compact gas lasers
Schematic diagram of the EHD system structure of multi-needle. Credit: Liang Xu

A research group led by Prof. Liang Xu from the Anhui Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of Chinese Academy of Sciences, propose a coupling analysis model revealing the flow characteristics and control laws of a multi-needle Electrohydrodynamics (EHD) pump.

This model, designed for non-mechanical medium circulation in ultra-compact gas systems, addresses application challenges in these systems. The research results were published in Physics of Fluids, and selected by the journal as Editor's Pick.

The traditional gas laser adopts a mechanical circulation device to form high-speed medium circulation, which has the characteristics of large volume, strong vibration and serious noise.

EHD pumps generate "ionic wind" through corona discharge and have the advantages of lightweight, no vibration, no noise, etc., that can replace traditional mechanical circulation devices in miniaturized gas laser systems and expand the application of gas lasers.

In this study, researchers investigated the flow distribution and velocity characteristics of a multi-needle corona discharge EHD pump. They derived a simplified nonlinear steady-state EHD equation and designed a high-precision and fast numerical calculation algorithm for the flow velocity profile. The control characteristics of steady velocity with voltage and electrode spacing were given.

This study revealed, for the first time, the flow characteristics and the influence of parameters of the multi-needle corona discharge EHD pump. Furthermore, it provided guidance for the practical design of miniaturized EHD pumps and their application in gas lasers.

The designed electrohydrodynamic pumps can be used as the non-mechanical dielectric cycle driver of the ultra-compact gas laser system, supporting the normal glow discharge of the main electrode and expanding the applications of these systems in specialized environments such as airborne, vehicular, and shipborne settings.

"Our finding provides theoretical support and for further research and development of ultra-compact miniaturized gas laser systems," said Prof. Liang Xu.

More information: Jin-Liang Han et al, Analytical model and flow velocity control of electrohydrodynamics system with multi-needle corona discharge, Physics of Fluids (2024). DOI: 10.1063/5.0217043

Journal information: Physics of Fluids

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Advanced electrohydrodynamics pump model developed for ultra-compact gas lasers (2024, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-advanced-electrohydrodynamics-ultra-compact-gas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A new simple scheme for atom interferometry
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Trying to understand orbiting objects in space

Jul 30, 2024

Popular future physics beliefs that are completely wrong?

Jul 29, 2024

Dimensional analysis peculiarity

Jul 26, 2024

Decorrelation steps in Wolff algorithm

Jul 24, 2024

Pressure builds on its own inside this water tank?

Jul 22, 2024

Fiction Writer with question for research physicists - Looking for opinions and experiences with peer-reviewed publishing

Jul 21, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)