July 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly $45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions

Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly $45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions
Part of a stegosaurus skeleton is displayed at Sotheby's New York in New York, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Pamela Smith

The nearly complete fossilized remains of a stegosaurus fetched $44.6 million at auction Wednesday, Sotheby's said. The buyer's name was not disclosed.

The fossil, dubbed "Apex," is considered to be among the most complete ever found, according to the auction house.

The price blew past a pre-sale estimate of $4 million to $6 million and past a prior auction record for —$31.8 million for the remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex nicknamed Stan, sold in 2020.

Apex "has now taken its place in history, some 150 million years since it roamed the planet," said Cassandra Hatton, who heads Sotheby's science-related business.

Dinosaur fossil sales stir some frustration among academic paleontologists who feel the specimens belong in museums or research centers that can't afford huge prices.

Sotheby's said the anonymous buyer is American and intends to look into loaning Apex to an institution in the U.S. The purchaser beat out six other bidders.

  • Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly $45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions
    Part of a stegosaurus skeleton is displayed at Sotheby's New York in New York, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Pamela Smith
  • Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly $45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions
    A stegosaurus skeleton is displayed at Sotheby's New York in New York, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Pamela Smith
  • Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly $45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions
    Part of a stegosaurus skeleton is displayed at Sotheby's New York in New York, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Credit: AP Photo/Pamela Smith

The stegosaurus was one of the world's most distinctive dinosaurs, featuring pointy plates on its back. Hatton has called Apex "a coloring book dinosaur," for its well-preserved features.

Eleven feet (3.3 meters) tall and 27 feet (8.2 meters) nose to tail, Apex was a big that lived long enough to show signs of arthritis, Sotheby's said.

A commercial paleontologist named Jason Cooper discovered the fossil in 2022 on his property near, perhaps unsurprisingly, the town of Dinosaur, Colorado. The tiny community is near Dinosaur National Monument and the Utah border.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly $45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions (2024, July 18) retrieved 18 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-stegosaurus-fossil-45m-dinosaur-auctions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

3 hours ago

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Jul 15, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 15, 2024

Medical tape cut off blood flow to fetus?

Jul 12, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jul 10, 2024

Havana Syndrome

Jul 10, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)