July 28, 2022

Gorgosaurus sells for $6.1 mn at New York auction

An art handler looks at a Gorgosaurus skeleton measuring 10 feet tall (3.04 meters) at Sotheby’s in New York, on July 05, 2022
An art handler looks at a Gorgosaurus skeleton measuring 10 feet tall (3.04 meters) at Sotheby’s in New York, on July 05, 2022.

The first skeleton of a Gorgosaurus dinosaur to go under the hammer sold for $6.1 million at auction in New York Thursday, Sotheby's said.

The specimen is 10 feet tall (three meters) and 22 long, and had been expected to fetch between $5 million and $8 million.

"The result places the Gorgosaurus among the most valuable dinosaurs ever sold at auction, and establishes a new benchmark for a Gorgosaurus skeleton," Sotheby's said in a statement.

The Gorgosaurus roamed the earth approximately 77 million years ago.

A typical adult weighed about two tonnes, slightly smaller than its more famous relative, the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Paleontologists say it was fiercer and faster than the T-Rex, with a stronger bite of around 42,000 newtons compared to 35,000.

The skeleton was discovered in the Judith River Formation near Havre, in the US state of Montana in 2018.

The sale marked the first time that Sotheby's had auctioned a full dinosaur skeleton since it sold Sue the T-Rex in 1997 for $8.36 million.

"Today's Gorgosaurus came to without a name, providing the buyer the exclusive opportunity to name the dinosaur," Sotheby's said.

Sotheby's did not reveal the buyer.

Unlike other countries, the United States does not restrict the sale or export of fossils, meaning the skeleton could end up overseas.

Explore further

76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Gorgosaurus sells for $6.1 mn at New York auction (2022, July 28) retrieved 28 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-gorgosaurus-mn-york-auction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Wordle (NYT)

1 hour ago

Verify that ## N-M ## is divisible by ## 9 ##.

1 hour ago

What assumptions underly the Lorentz transformation?

1 hour ago

A cone of photons fr. one (of many seen objects) hits retina...

1 hour ago

Markov model to find the probability of a Pepsi drinker buying a Coke?

1 hour ago

Moving in a straight line with multiple constraints

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)