July 11, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction

A 150-million-year-old skeleton of a stegosaurus is up for auction at Sotheby's in New York
A 150-million-year-old skeleton of a stegosaurus is up for auction at Sotheby's in New York.

The largest stegosaurus skeleton ever found is expected to fetch millions of dollars at auction in New York next week, likely fueling objections from paleontologists.

The fossil, estimated to be approximately 150 million years old, was put on at Sotheby's on Wednesday and will be exhibited there until its sale on July 17.

Named Apex, the giant skeleton—11 feet (3.3 meters) tall and nearly 27 feet long—is billed as "the most complete and best-preserved" stegosaurus specimen of its size, counting 254 bone elements of an approximate total of 319.

Such sales have become more frequent in recent years, drawing criticism from paleontologists, who say that these finds should be preserved in museums or other public spaces and not sold to private bidders.

"It's a very, very rare animal, and to find one of this size and this completeness is phenomenal," Cassandra Hatton, head of science and popular culture at Sotheby's, told AFP.

The auction house estimates Apex's value at $4-6 million, though still less than Stan, the world's most complete tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sold in 2020 for a record $31.8 million.

Apex was discovered in May 2022 on the private land of paleontologist Jason Cooper. The auction house says it has collaborated with Cooper to "document the entire process, from discovery and excavation to restoration, preparation and mounting," in order to guarantee the "highest standards and transparency."

Paleontologists have criticized sales of dinosaur skeletons, saying these finds should be preserved in museums and not sold to private bidders
Paleontologists have criticized sales of dinosaur skeletons, saying these finds should be preserved in museums and not sold to private bidders.

In 2022, Christie's auction house had to withdraw a T-rex a few days before in Hong Kong, due to doubts about its authenticity.

Stegosaurus skeletons are already on display around the world, but according to Sotheby's, Apex is 30 percent larger than Sophie, the most complete stegosaurus on public display to date, which is housed in the Natural History Museum in London.

The debate around auctions of dinosaur fossils is one "I've heard a lot," said Hatton. "When you have a scientifically important specimen, the museums usually show up and find donors to bid on their behalf or they bid themselves."

"Most of the people I work with are donating specimens to museums or loaning them to museums, they understand the significance and importance of these specimens."

According to Sotheby's, Cooper has already donated fossils to museums around the world.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction (2024, July 11) retrieved 11 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-stegosaurus-skeleton-millions-york-auction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is meat broth really nutritious?

18 hours ago

Havana Syndrome

19 hours ago

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 7, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jul 7, 2024

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

Jul 3, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)