July 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study reveals close host–symbiont interactions in deep-sea chemosynthetic tubeworm

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study reveals close host–symbiont interactions in deep-sea chemosynthetic tubeworm
Natural habitat, gas exchange system, trophosome, and endosymbionts of the deep-sea siboglinid tubeworm P. echinospica. Credit: Science Advances (2024). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adn3053

Vestimentiferan tubeworms, unique deep-sea dwellers lacking a digestive system, rely on a symbiotic partnership with sulfide-oxidizing endosymbiotic bacteria (endosymbionts) for nutrients. Living in chemosynthetic ecosystems like hydrothermal vents and cold-seeps, these worms house the endosymbionts in a specialized organ, facilitating gas exchange to fuel the microbes' organic matter production, leading to the tubeworms' remarkable growth and dense communities.

Species like the giant tubeworm Riftia pachyptila exhibit exceptional growth rates, with documented annual increases in tube length exceeding 85 cm. Such extraordinary productivity suggests a highly efficient metabolic process, likely driven by numerous adaptations co-evolved by tubeworm host and endosymbionts.

To unravel the complexities of host–symbiont interactions in these fascinating deep-sea creatures, a joint research team from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology employed single-cell RNA sequencing technology.

The study is published in Science Advances.

Researchers and the "Faxian" remotely operated vehicle team developed a deep-sea in situ single-cell fixation system, enabling them to analyze the trophosome of the deep-sea tubeworm Paraescarpia echinospica.

Single-cell RNA sequencing coupled with complementary molecular analyses enabled the construction of a cellular atlas of the tubeworm trophosome. Results reveal distinct cell populations within the trophosome expressing genes associated with gas transport and metabolite shuttling, suggesting the formation of a biochemical gradient facilitating chemosynthetic substrate delivery from the trophosome periphery towards its center.

Study reveals close host–symbiont interactions in deep-sea chemosynthetic tubeworm
Photographic image of remotely operated vehicle "Faxian" collecting a Paraescarpia echinospica tubeworm during 2020 cruise at "F-site" cold-seep. Credit: IOCAS

"We identified two distinct bacteriocyte populations occupying separate microenvironments within each trophosome lobule," said Dr. Wang Hao, first author of the study. "These results collectively demonstrate the tubeworm's precise control over gas and metabolite distribution, establishing oxygenated peripheral and hypoxic central metabolic microenvironments within the trophosome."

Intriguingly, integrated analysis of the symbionts' key metabolic pathways suggests a spatial correlation between their metabolic state and location within the lobules. Bacteriocytes residing in the oxygen-rich periphery actively perform , a process of organic matter production.

Conversely, those inhabiting the hypoxic center engage in denitrification, potentially aiding the host in eliminating ammonia waste. This spatial organization within the tiny trophosome lobules allows for efficient nutrient production alongside waste detoxification.

"Our present study sheds light on common principles of symbiosis and environmental adaptation in deep-sea animals, and brings new insights into the interactions between microbes and their animal hosts," said Dr. Wang.

"Our study's workflow presents a novel experimental paradigm for generating molecular-level characterizations. This approach may facilitate investigation of biological adaptation in diverse non-model organisms, particularly the marine animals."

More information: Hao Wang et al, Single-cell RNA-seq reveals distinct metabolic "microniches" and close host-symbiont interactions in deep-sea chemosynthetic tubeworm, Science Advances (2024). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adn3053

Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Study reveals close host–symbiont interactions in deep-sea chemosynthetic tubeworm (2024, July 25) retrieved 25 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-reveals-hostsymbiont-interactions-deep-sea.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Giant deep-sea vent tubeworm symbionts use two carbon fixation pathways to grow at record speeds
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Contradictory statements made by two different professors

Jul 21, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 19, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Jul 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)