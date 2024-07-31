Engineered microbes found to repel mosquitoes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Genetically-engineered human skin bacteria can make mice less attractive to mosquitoes for 11 days. Mosquitoes transmit a host of deadly diseases, including malaria, West Nile, dengue, yellow fever, and Zika. Female mosquitoes on the hunt for a blood meal tune into scents released by skin microbes that live on their targets.

Omar Akbari and colleagues engineered versions of the common human skin commensals Staphylococcus epidermidis and Corynebacterium amycolatum to produce much less of a form of lactic acid known to attract mosquitoes. The work is published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

The authors tested the microbes alone and found the engineered version of S. epidermidis attracted about half as many Aedes aegypti and Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes and about 22% fewer Culex quinquefasciatus as the wildtype versions of the microbes.

The authors also tried the engineered microbes on mice. Painting the mice with wildtype S. epidermidis attracted mosquitos. However, painting the mice with engineered S. epidermidis reduced mosquito attraction by up to 64.4%, compared with wildtype, starting three days after the microbe was applied.

The effect lasted for 11 days. Trials with engineered C. amycolatum had similar results. In addition, a smaller proportion of mosquitoes that landed on mice painted with engineered microbes bit the mice. According to the authors, the results suggest the feasibility of creating a living and long-lasting engineered microbiome-based mosquito repellent.

More information: Feng Liu et al, Engineered skin microbiome reduces mosquito attraction to mice, PNAS Nexus (2024). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae267 Journal information: PNAS Nexus

