July 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

New liquid single nucleotide polymorphism chip can enhance rubber tree breeding

by Maximum Academic Press

New liquid single nucleotide polymorphism chip can enhance rubber tree breeding
Application in population genetic diversity analysis. (a) ADMIXTURE analysis. (b) Principal component analysis. (c) Structure analysis. Credit: Tropical Plants (2024). DOI: 10.48130/tp-0024-0020

A research team developed and validated a liquid single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chip named "HbGBTS80K," which includes 80,080 SNPs evenly distributed across 18 chromosomes. This SNP chip effectively distinguished 404 rubber accessions into four groups in population genetic diversity analysis and detected the major gene HbPSK5 in GWAS for the number of laticifer rings. The HbGBTS80K chip is a valuable tool for accelerating functional studies and molecular breeding in rubber trees, addressing the inefficiencies of traditional breeding methods.

Molecular markers are specific DNA fragments that reflect differences among biological individuals, essential for marker-assisted breeding. While traditional markers like RFLP, RAPD, AFLP, and SSR have limited genome coverage, SNPs have become vital in plant . Solid-phase SNP chips have advanced molecular breeding but face high costs and limitations in target loci fixation. Liquid-phase chips, like SNP-based GBTS, offer flexibility and cost-efficiency, yet are underutilized in rubber tree breeding.

A study published in Tropical Plants on 17 May 2024, aims to develop and validate a liquid SNP chip called "HbGBTS80K' to enhance rubber tree breeding efficiency.

In this study, the HbGBTS80K chip was designed by first assembling the high-quality genome of the rubber tree cultivar "CATAS8-79" and re-sequencing 335 accessions at an average depth of ~20×. This process generated 5,323,701 SNPs, which were filtered based on minor allele frequency, deletion rate, and heterozygosity to select 96,044 SNPs for capture probes.

After evaluation with 69 additional accessions, 80,080 high-confidence SNP sites were retained. These SNPs were evenly distributed across the genome, with the highest density on chromosome 6 and the lowest on chromosome 1. Gene annotation revealed that 64.80% of SNPs were located in gene body region, including exonic, intronic, upstream, and downstream areas.

ADMIXTURE analysis using the HbGBTS80K chip classified 404 rubber accessions into four distinct groups, aligning with previous genetic diversity studies. The chip also demonstrated high accuracy in (GWAS) by identifying the major gene HbPSK5 for the number of laticifer rings (NLR), which is a key trait for natural rubber yield. This validation highlights the chip's effectiveness in both genetic diversity analysis and functional gene identification, making it a valuable tool for advancing rubber tree molecular breeding.

According to the study's senior researcher, Weimin Tian, "the HbGBTS80K liquid SNP chip is a valuable tool that will facilitate functional studies and molecular breeding of the rubber tree."

In summary, the HbGBTS80K liquid SNP chip, developed from whole-genome resequencing of 335 rubber tree accessions, includes 80,080 SNPs distributed across 18 chromosomes. It effectively distinguishes rubber accessions into four groups and accurately identifies the major gene HbPSK5 associated with laticifer rings via GWAS. This chip is a valuable tool for advancing functional studies and molecular breeding of . Looking ahead, the HbGBTS80K chip will facilitate the development of superior rubber tree varieties and serve as a model for similar advancements in other crops.

More information: Jinquan Chao et al, Design and application of the HbGBTS80K liquid chip in rubber tree, Tropical Plants (2024). DOI: 10.48130/tp-0024-0020

Provided by Maximum Academic Press

Citation: New liquid single nucleotide polymorphism chip can enhance rubber tree breeding (2024, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-liquid-nucleotide-polymorphism-chip-rubber.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sweet secrets of the bayberry: Genetic insights set to transform fruit quality
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Contradictory statements made by two different professors

Jul 21, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 19, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Jul 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)