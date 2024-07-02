July 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Durian genome upgrade reveals the role of chromosome reshuffling

by Science China Press

Upgraded durian genome reveals the role of chromosome reshuffling during ancestral karyotype evolution, lignin biosynthesis regulation, and stress tolerance
Analysis of genome evolution revealed a recent WGD that resulted in WGT of the D. zibethinus genome. Credit: Science China Press

In a study published in the journal Science China Life Sciences, Jianing Yu's group from Shaanxi Normal University and Yuxian Zhu's group from Wuhan University assembled a reference durian genome of 777.8 Mb with 28 chromosomes and 38,728 protein-coding genes.

The high-quality durian genomes allowed authors to reconstruct an ancestral karyotype from 11 protochromosomes shared by Malvaceae plants and the evolution trajectories to form its current genomic structure. Through comparative genomic analysis, authors identified that durian underwent a WGT event around 20 (17–24) million years ago.

The authors further found that expanded WGD genes were notably enriched in the lignin biosynthesis module of the phenylpropane pathway, suggesting that the recent WGD in durian may have promoted the and specialization of this particular pathway, which is important for the development of its characteristic fruit spines.

And the expansion of transcription factors gene families, along with the notable upregulation of a specific heat shock factor family and several , potentially resulted in durian with a sophisticated and robust system capable of withstanding extreme thermal conditions.

Upgraded durian genome reveals the role of chromosome reshuffling during ancestral karyotype evolution, lignin biosynthesis regulation, and stress tolerance
Transcriptome-based analysis of heat stress-tolerance in durian. Credit: Science China Press

More information: Wanwan Li et al, Upgraded durian genome reveals the role of chromosome reshuffling during ancestral karyotype evolution, lignin biosynthesis regulation, and stress tolerance, Science China Life Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11427-024-2580-3

Journal information: Science China Life Sciences

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Durian genome upgrade reveals the role of chromosome reshuffling (2024, July 2) retrieved 2 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-durian-genome-reveals-role-chromosome.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Video: Why durian is the smelly 'king of fruits'
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 24, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 22, 2024

Periodical Cicada Life Cycle

Jun 21, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)