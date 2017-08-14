Video: Why durian is the smelly 'king of fruits'

August 15, 2017
Why durian is the smelly 'king of fruits' (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Durian is known as the king of fruits in Southeast Asia, but it's also banned from many public spaces due to its powerful odor.

This week's Reactions video explains the unique chemistry behind durian, and features fellow YouTubers from PBS Digital Studios reacting to this stinky delicacy as they try it for the first time:

Explore further: What's behind the durian fruit's notorious stench

Related Stories

What's behind the durian fruit's notorious stench

January 18, 2017

Most people who have tried durian either love it or hate it. The fruit's yellowish flesh is sweet and custard-like, but it comes with an overpowering stench of garbage. Scientists studying the unique fruit have now analyzed ...

Video: Why do feet stink?

July 13, 2015

Foot odor might make you cringe with embarrassment in the airport security line, but chemistry can help you beat stinky feet. In this week's Reactions video, we answer all your foot-focused questions and share some tips to ...

Video: The universe in a cup of coffee

January 24, 2017

Reactions, the ACS YouTube channel that covers the chemistry of everyday life, is joining PBS Digital Studios, a network of original web series from PBS that explore science, arts, culture and more. To celebrate, the Reactions ...

Video: How does Febreze work?

August 17, 2015

Almost all of us have used some type of odor eliminator like Febreze to un-stink a room. These sprays can work wonders, but how do they actually work? Do they really remove the smell or just mask it?

Recommended for you

Researchers discover new class of chemical reaction

August 14, 2017

August 14, 2017—A new study led by Michael P. Burke, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia Engineering, has identified the significance of a new class of chemical reactions involving three molecules ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.