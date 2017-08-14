Video: Why durian is the smelly 'king of fruits'

Durian is known as the king of fruits in Southeast Asia, but it's also banned from many public spaces due to its powerful odor.
This week's Reactions video explains the unique chemistry behind durian, and features fellow YouTubers from PBS Digital Studios reacting to this stinky delicacy as they try it for the first time:
Explore further: What's behind the durian fruit's notorious stench
